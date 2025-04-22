Gauteng Provincial Legislature mourns passing of Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko, Football Icon and Community Builder

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s (GPL) Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts, Culture, and extends its heartfelt condolences to the nation, as well as the global football community, on the passing of Simon Lehoko. A true Vaal-born football legend, Lehoko was a distinguished member of the celebrated Kaizer Chiefs team that dominated South African football in the late 1970s and 1980s, notably helping the club win the famous ‘quadruple’ trophies in 1981.

Lehoko, who briefly coached Vaal Professionals and continued to reside in his cherished township of Sharpeville, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the age of 75, following a prolonged illness.

Having joined Kaizer Chiefs as a promising young defender in 1978 after an impressive stint with Vaal Professionals, Lehoko made a significant impact during his seven-year career with the Amakhosi, exemplifying strength and skill on the field.

Despite Lehoko’s formidable stature and reputation as a tough competitor in football, those who knew him personally will remember him as a person of warmth and generosity. He was deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of footballers, particularly within the Vaal community.

He recognized the transformative power of sport in shaping young lives and instilling hope where it was needed most.

“Bra Bull was not just a footballer to us in the Vaal; he was a community builder and an activist who tirelessly advocated for the enhancement of sporting facilities for our youth. He used his platform to inspire young people to pursue football, steering them away from detrimental paths. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and the entire football community; we have lost an icon and an everlasting source of inspiration,” remarked Committee Chairperson Disebo Tlebere.

Details regarding the funeral and memorial services for the late Simon Lehoko will be announced in due course.

