Police on 2025 Easter weekend operations

541 illegal shebeens and taverns were shutdown by police across the country during the Easter weekend. 270 of these illegal drinking premises were shutdown in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

757 suspects who were found dealing in illegal liquor were also arrested, 270 were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal while 144 were arrested in Mpumalanga and 142 arrested in Gauteng.

1 166 motorists were also arrested for driving under the influence of alchohol or drugs during this period. 265 of them were arrested in Mpumalanga.

1209 suspects who were found to be in possession of drugs were arrested. 393 of them were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal.

249 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs and the Western Cape registered the majority of those arrested with 61.

Just this past week alone, a total of 17 605 suspects were arrested through OPERATION SHANELA. The highest number of arrests registered a week in months.

Police officers across the country remain hard at work in preventing, combating and investigating crime.

Through various interventions and takedowns police operations led to the arrest of 3 662 wanted suspects for rape, murder and attempted murder amongst a host of other serious and violent crimes.

215 suspects were arrested and charged for rape. The majority of those arrested for rape were apprehended in KwaZulu-Natal(67).

Over and above these, the following arrests were made across the country:

145 murder suspects were arrested and the majority were arrested in GP(30).

129 suspects were arrested for attempted murder;

1 574 suspects were arrested for assault GBH;

110 suspects were arrested for being in the illegal possession of firearms, majority of these suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (35)

Under recoveries and confiscations, police registered the following successes:

128 firearms were confiscated in the past week;

4220 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated;

87 hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered during this week’s operations.



Highlights of major takedowns and other successes include the following:

GP: Two businessmen were rescued by the anti-kidnapping task team after they were hijacked and kidnapped in Midrand on Monday, 14/04. The two male victims were found in dense bushes and rescued. Their hijacked SUV Range Rover was later recovered in Tembisa.

EC: A multi-disciplinary law enforcement operation led by the Nelson Mandela Bay Crime Prevention Unit and DPCI, resulted in the successful rescue of a 45-year-old US pastor, who was kidnapped and held at a safe house in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha, on 15 April 2025.

NC: Police in Northern Cape seized 39 uncut diamonds through OPERATION VALA UMGODI.

KZN: KZN police seized five unlicensed firearms and ammunition in the Msinga area. Two suspects were arrested in this intelligence driven operation.

North West: Five suspects were arrested between North West and Gauteng for the kidnapping and murder of a 63-year-old pensioner. The man was allegedly robbed of thousands of rands before being killed.

Western Cape: WC police arrested a second suspect after a taxi boss was killed at the Wynberg Magistrate Court over a week ago.

Vala UMGODI: 104 suspects were arrested in connection with illegal mining activities across the North West province while 11 suspects were arrested by FS police.

Police will continue with their operations by asserting the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans and visitors to the country.

Media enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

