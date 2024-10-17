My Speaking Score Reports 90% Year-Over-Year Growth, Solidifying Its Position as a Leader in AI-Powered TOEFL Prep

John Healy, Founder of My Speaking Score

Rapid growth driven by free practice tests, outstanding customer service, growing user reviews, and an expanding community through webinars.

We’re proud of the progress we’ve made this past year, but our main focus remains on providing a supportive, data-driven experience for our users.” — John Healy

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Speaking Score, the leading AI-powered platform for TOEFL Speaking preparation, today announced an impressive 90% year-over-year (YoY) growth from September 2023 to September 2024, establishing itself as a game-changer in the world of English proficiency testing. The platform’s rapid adoption has been fueled by its commitment to offering free practice tests, excellent customer service, and continuous engagement with its growing user base.

Driving Growth with Exceptional Service and Community Engagement

My Speaking Score’s success can be attributed to a combination of outstanding customer service, the availability of free practice tests, and the platform’s active efforts to engage the community through webinars and outbound educational activities. The company has seen a surge in positive reviews and testimonials, with users praising the platform’s detailed feedback, accurate scoring, and actionable insights that help boost TOEFL Speaking scores.

“Our growth is directly tied to the success of our users,” said John Healy, Founder of My Speaking Score. “We’ve built a platform that not only helps users prepare but also motivates them through our webinars and customer support. It’s this combination of quality service and educational outreach that has propelled our growth over the past year.”

World-Class In-House Development and Marketing Teams

Behind My Speaking Score’s growth is a world-class in-house development and marketing team that continues to innovate and enhance the user experience. The team has worked tirelessly to refine the platform’s features and ensure that it remains the go-to resource for TOEFL Speaking preparation. This includes offering reliable, data-powered feedback, intuitive progress tracking, and personalized support for users at all stages of their TOEFL journey.

Growing Reputation and User Trust

As My Speaking Score continues to grow, the platform has steadily gained a strong reputation among test-takers. The increasing number of positive reviews reflects its popularity and effectiveness. With a growing global user base and a focus on customer engagement, My Speaking Score is becoming a reliable resource in the test preparation industry.

Looking Ahead

Looking to the future, My Speaking Score will continue to focus on delivering high-quality TOEFL preparation tools while expanding its outreach activities and strengthening its community. The company plans to ramp up its content creation efforts, including more webinars and practical skill-building videos, to ensure users have access to the latest strategies and insights for TOEFL Speaking success.

“Our vision has always been to make TOEFL preparation more accessible and effective for everyone,” added Healy. “We’re excited to continue building on our momentum, technical innovation, and helping even more users achieve their TOEFL goals in the coming year.”

About My Speaking Score

My Speaking Score is a leading TOEFL Speaking preparation platform that leverages AI technology to provide users with accurate, real-time feedback on their speaking performance. Offering free practice tests, expert guidance, and detailed scoring insights, My Speaking Score serves thousands of users from over 100 countries, helping them achieve their TOEFL goals through innovative, data-powered learning.

Introduction to My Speaking Score

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.