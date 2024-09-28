My Speaking Score Adds Unlimited TOEFL Speaking Tests

Users Increase TOEFL Speaking Scores

My Speaking Score Introduces Unlimited TOEFL Speaking Tests for Enhanced User Experience

FLORENCE, FI, ITALY, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Speaking Score, an AI-powered platform specializing in personalized TOEFL Speaking preparation, is excited to announce the launch of unlimited TOEFL Speaking tests for all premium users. This new offering empowers test-takers to practice as much as needed, helping them build confidence and improve their scores through real-time feedback and data-driven insights.

The unlimited tests feature allows users to take an unlimited number of TOEFL Speaking practice exams in a self-guided format. Each test is designed to mimic the official TOEFL iBT exam, providing real-world practice under authentic exam conditions. Powered by advanced AI technology, users receive actionable feedback on their performance, enabling them to identify areas for improvement and refine their skills efficiently.

“We understand that the TOEFL Speaking section can be the most daunting part of the exam,” said John Healy, Founder of My Speaking Score. “With unlimited practice tests, we aim to give our users the freedom and flexibility to practice as much as they need, providing a critical edge in their preparation. Our goal is to help every test-taker unlock their full potential and achieve the TOEFL score they need to reach their dreams.”

The addition of unlimited tests builds on My Speaking Score’s mission to provide a data-powered, personalized TOEFL prep experience. Users can practice in a stress-free environment, track their progress, and receive detailed feedback on areas such as fluency, coherence, and response structure.

About My Speaking Score

My Speaking Score is an AI-driven platform that offers personalized TOEFL Speaking preparation. With real-time feedback and data-powered insights, the platform enables users to improve their TOEFL Speaking scores through self-guided practice. The platform’s innovative approach allows non-native English speakers to refine their language skills and perform confidently on test day.

