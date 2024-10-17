Guardian & Observer journalists hold consultative ballot over proposed sale of The Observer

The consultative ballot in place over the next week, follows opposition from the NUJ at the sale to Tortoise Media.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) is consulting more than 600 journalists at the Guardian & Observer on their willingness to participate in industrial action, following recent announcements by the Guardian Media Group that it is engaged in exclusive talks with Tortoise Media over the sale of The Observer.

NUJ members have strongly opposed the proposed sale, described by the union's Guardian & Observer chapel as a "betrayal of the Scott Trust’s commitment to the Observer as part of the Guardian News and Media family."

Journalists are deeply concerned about the future of the world's oldest Sunday newspaper should the sale to Tortoise Media proceed. The loss-making startup co-founded by James Harding has to-date failed to provide sufficient assurances on job security, and proposals to implement a paywall have been met with concern for its diminishing impact on media plurality accessible to all.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

"News of these secret negotiations have understandably blindsided journalists across the Guardian & Observer. Of course, our members rightly fear the impact on jobs and livelihoods. However, their anger and dismay is also motivated by the adverse impact such a sale will have on the future of both titles and on wider press freedom and plurality. “The Scott Trust has serious questions to answer – there have been assurances over many years that the protections afforded the Guardian were extended to the Observer and their day-to-day operation is inextricably entwined. Now seemingly that protection is potentially being dismantled. When and how was this decided by the trustees? NUJ members care deeply about the future of both The Guardian and Observer. Our consultation and likely onward industrial action ballot will form a key part of the NUJ’s opposition to this short-sighted and flawed proposal.”

The consultative ballot will run for the next week.

