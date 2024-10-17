Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market Set to Reach USD 2,932.5 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Construction and Agricultural Machinery | Study by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market is projected to grow from USD 2,031.1 million in 2024 to USD 2,932.5 million by 2034, with a steady CAGR of 3.7%, driven by increasing demand for construction and agricultural machinery, along with advancements in pump efficiency.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hydraulic gear pumps market is set to experience moderate growth over the next decade, driven by rising demand across industries such as construction, agriculture, mining, and material handling. Hydraulic gear pumps are widely used in these sectors due to their ability to generate hydraulic power efficiently. These pumps are designed for durability, providing consistent performance even in challenging operating conditions, which makes them an essential component in various heavy-duty machines.



In 2024, the market size is expected to reach USD 2,031.1 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, leading to a market size of USD 2,932.5 million by 2034. The market's steady growth is largely attributed to the expanding infrastructure development projects and the increasing mechanization of agricultural practices in both developed and developing regions.

Hydraulic gear pumps are widely used in construction and agricultural machinery, including loaders, tractors, and excavators. The growing need for efficient hydraulic systems in these machines is driving demand for hydraulic gear pumps. Additionally, the growing trend toward automation in industrial processes and the rise in material handling operations are further contributing to market growth.

However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material costs and growing competition from alternative technologies like electric and variable displacement pumps may limit market expansion. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to remain resilient, driven by the continuous need for hydraulic systems in industrial applications.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The primary driver for the Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market is the increasing demand for construction and agricultural machinery, both of which rely on hydraulic systems for their operation. Infrastructure development, particularly in emerging markets, is fueling the demand for hydraulic gear pumps in heavy machinery used for construction projects.

In the agriculture sector, the adoption of mechanized farming practices, including the use of tractors and harvesters, is further boosting the demand for hydraulic gear pumps. These pumps play a crucial role in delivering the power needed for lifting, tilting, and steering operations in agricultural equipment.

Opportunities are emerging from the development of energy-efficient hydraulic systems. Manufacturers are focusing on reducing energy consumption and improving the overall performance of hydraulic gear pumps by enhancing their design and materials. This is opening up new possibilities, especially in regions where energy efficiency is becoming a priority.

“The steady growth of infrastructure projects worldwide, along with the increasing adoption of mechanized farming practices, is propelling the Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market forward. As industries move toward higher efficiency and automation, hydraulic gear pumps remain a reliable choice due to their durability and power output,” - Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Browse the Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hydraulic-gear-pump-market



Key Takeaways from Market Study

is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034. The market size is projected to increase from USD 2,031.1 million in 2024 to USD 2,932.5 million by 2034 .

to . Rising demand for construction and agricultural machinery is driving market growth.

Development of energy-efficient hydraulic systems is creating new opportunities for manufacturers.

Infrastructure development projects in emerging markets are expected to contribute significantly to market expansion.



Component Insights

Hydraulic gear pumps consist of several key components that are critical to their function, including:

Gears: The core component responsible for generating flow within the pump. The gear design influences the pump’s efficiency, power output, and durability.

The core component responsible for generating flow within the pump. The gear design influences the pump’s efficiency, power output, and durability. Housing: Provides structural integrity and protects internal components from external damage.

Provides structural integrity and protects internal components from external damage. Bearings: Ensure smooth rotation of the gears, reducing friction and wear.

Ensure smooth rotation of the gears, reducing friction and wear. Seals and Valves: These are essential for preventing leakage and maintaining consistent pressure within the hydraulic system.

The type of gears used—either external or internal—varies depending on the application. External gear pumps are widely used in construction and material handling, while internal gear pumps find applications in high-pressure environments such as industrial automation.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market is primarily driven by the rising demand for hydraulic systems in construction and agricultural machinery. As global infrastructure development accelerates, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the need for efficient and reliable hydraulic pumps is growing. These pumps are crucial in heavy machinery used in construction, mining, and material handling industries.

Key trends include the increasing focus on energy-efficient hydraulic systems, as industries seek to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create gear pumps that offer improved energy efficiency without compromising on performance.

Opportunities also lie in the expansion of agriculture mechanization, especially in developing regions where there is a growing need for modern farming equipment. The increasing adoption of automation in various industries, including manufacturing and material handling, is further boosting demand for hydraulic systems, creating growth prospects for the hydraulic gear pumps market.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market include:

Eaton Corporation Plc

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Bucher Hydraulics Gmbh

KYB Corporation

Bosch Rexroth AG

CASAPPA S.p.A.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG

Roper Pump Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Concentric AB

Viking Pump Inc..

Hema Endüstri A.S.

Settima Meccanica Srl

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

HyDAC

Gemma Automotive

Daikin Industries Ltd

Eckerle

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

GVR POMPE SRL



These companies are focusing on developing advanced hydraulic systems that offer higher efficiency, durability, and performance. Through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and R&D investments, they are strengthening their market positions and expanding their global reach.

Key Segments of the Hydraulic Gear Pumps Industry

By Type:

In terms of type, the industry is divided into external gear pumps and internal gear pumps.

By Operating Pressure:

In terms of operating pressure, the industry is divided into up to 15 bar, 15 - 50 bar, 50 - 150 bar, 150 - 250 bar, 250 - 300 bar and More Than 300 bar.

By Technology:

In terms of Technology, the industry is divided into self-contained, remote condensing, and multiple condensing.

By End Use:

In terms of end use, the industry is segregated into construction equipment, mining equipment, automotive, material handling equipment, off-highway vehicles, processing industry, and industrial machinery and equipment. The processing Industry is further categorized into chemicals, petrochemicals, oil & gas refineries, and others.

By Region:

Key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

Old Source: Hydraulic Gear Pump Market: Surging Towards a worth of USD 3 Billion Amid recent Sustainability Drive & Technological Advancements | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Japanese Translation -

油圧ギアポンプ市場は、建設、農業、鉱業、資材処理などの業界全体での需要の高まりにより、今後10年間で緩やかな成長を遂げると見込まれています。油圧ギアポンプは、油圧力を効率的に生成できるため、これらの分野で広く使用されています。これらのポンプは耐久性を考慮して設計されており、厳しい動作条件でも一貫したパフォーマンスを発揮するため、さまざまな大型機械に不可欠なコンポーネントとなっています。



2024年には、市場規模は20億3,110万米ドルに達し、予測期間中に3.7％のCAGRで成長し、2034年までに29億3,250万米ドルに達すると予想されています。市場の着実な成長は、主にインフラ開発プロジェクトの拡大と、先進地域と発展途上地域の両方での農業慣行の機械化の増加によるものです。

油圧ギアポンプは、ローダー、トラクター、掘削機などの建設機械や農業機械で広く使用されています。これらの機械における効率的な油圧システムのニーズの高まりが、油圧ギアポンプの需要を促進しています。さらに、産業プロセスの自動化の傾向の高まりと、材料処理業務の増加が、市場の成長にさらに貢献しています。

ただし、原材料費の変動や、電動ポンプや可変容量ポンプなどの代替技術との競争の激化などの課題により、市場の拡大が制限される可能性があります。これらの課題にもかかわらず、産業用途における油圧システムの継続的な需要に牽引され、市場は回復力を維持すると予想されます。

成長の原動力と機会

油圧ギアポンプ市場の主な原動力は、建設機械と農業機械の需要の増加です。どちらも、その動作に油圧システムに依存しています。特に新興市場でのインフラ開発により、建設プロジェクトに使用される重機の油圧ギアポンプの需要が高まっています。

農業分野では、トラクターや収穫機の使用を含む機械化された農業慣行の採用により、油圧ギアポンプの需要がさらに高まっています。これらのポンプは、農業機器の持ち上げ、傾斜、ステアリング操作に必要なパワーを供給する上で重要な役割を果たします。

エネルギー効率の高い油圧システムの開発から機会が生まれています。メーカーは、設計と材料を強化することで、エネルギー消費を削減し、油圧ギアポンプの全体的な性能を向上させることに重点を置いています。これにより、特にエネルギー効率が優先される地域では、新たな可能性が開かれています。

「世界中でインフラプロジェクトが着実に成長し、機械化された農業慣行の採用が増えていることが、油圧ギアポンプ市場を前進させています。業界がより高い効率と自動化に向かっている中、油圧ギアポンプは耐久性と出力により信頼できる選択肢であり続けています」 - フューチャーマーケットインサイト（FMI）のアソシエイトバイスプレジデント、ニキル・カイトウェイド

市場調査からの主なポイント

油圧ギアポンプ市場は、2024年から2034年にかけて3.7％のCAGRで成長すると予想されています。

市場規模は、2024年の20億3,110万米ドルから2034年までに29億3,250万米ドルに増加すると予測されています。

建設機械と農業機械の需要の高まりが市場の成長を牽引しています。

エネルギー効率の高い油圧システムの開発は、メーカーにとって新たな機会を生み出しています。

新興市場におけるインフラ開発プロジェクトは、市場拡大に大きく貢献すると見込まれています。

コンポーネントの洞察

油圧ギアポンプは、その機能にとって重要ないくつかの主要コンポーネントで構成されています。

ギア: ポンプ内で流れを生成するコアコンポーネントです。ギアの設計は、ポンプの効率、出力、耐久性に影響します。

ハウジング: 構造的完全性を提供し、内部コンポーネントを外部からの損傷から保護します。

ベアリング: ギアのスムーズな回転を確保し、摩擦と摩耗を軽減します。

シールとバルブ: これらは、漏れを防ぎ、油圧システム内で一定の圧力を維持するために不可欠です。

使用されるギアの種類 (外部または内部) は、アプリケーションによって異なります。外部ギアポンプは建設や材料処理で広く使用されていますが、内部ギアポンプは産業オートメーションなどの高圧環境で使用されています。

市場の成長、トレンド、機会の主な決定要因

油圧ギアポンプ市場は、主に建設機械や農業機械における油圧システムの需要増加によって牽引されています。特にアジア太平洋地域とラテンアメリカで世界的なインフラ開発が加速するにつれ、効率的で信頼性の高い油圧ポンプの必要性が高まっています。これらのポンプは、建設、鉱業、および資材処理業界で使用される重機にとって不可欠です。

主なトレンドには、エネルギー効率の高い油圧システムへの注目の高まりが含まれます。

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

