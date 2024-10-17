Celebrating Success: Highlights from the 11th Annual Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities Charity Golf Tournament

The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities hosting their 11th Annual Golf Tournament at the Braemer Country Club in Tarzana, CA Volunteers at the LATLC Booth for the 11th Annual Golf Tournament Golfers playing at the LATLC 11th Annual Golf Tournament Golfers enjoying LATLC's 11th Annual Golf Tournament

LATLC’s 11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament unites 500+ supporters with exciting events like the Helicopter Drop, raising funds for vital community programs.

The turnout and enthusiasm were incredible. It’s clear that events like these strengthen our community’s commitment to supporting those in need.” — Golf Tournament Chair Daniel Ghyczy of Alexandroff Law Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) is thrilled to celebrate the tremendous success of its 11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, hosted at the beautiful Braemar Country Club in Tarzana. The event brought together over 500 supporters for a day of friendly competition, networking, and community spirit, all in support of LATLC’s vital programs.The tournament featured an exciting new addition this year: the Helicopter Drop. As 500 numbered golf balls rained down onto the course, the crowd’s anticipation was palpable, with every ball quickly selling out. It was a spectacular sight that added a sense of adventure and energy to the day’s festivities.Attendees began their morning with a continental breakfast, followed by time on the Step and Repeat, the Driving Range, and the Putting Contest. As golfers took to Braemar’s dual 9-hole courses—the US Open and Masters—each foursome enjoyed a challenging yet rewarding round of 18 holes.The day concluded with a lively Awards Ceremony and Luau Auction, where players and supporters celebrated the event’s success and the strong bonds within the LATLC community. Bradley Wallace, 2024 LATLC President, remarked, "This tournament isn’t just about golf. It’s a celebration of the generosity and spirit that define our community. The support we’ve received will help us continue making a meaningful impact.”Golf Tournament Chair Daniel Ghyczy of Alexandroff Law Group added, "The turnout and enthusiasm were incredible. It’s clear that events like these strengthen our community’s commitment to supporting those in need.”About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC):Since 2006, LATLC has been a force for good in the Los Angeles community, focusing on supporting individuals experiencing homelessness, survivors of abuse, children, and individuals with disabilities. LATLC has provided more than $5 million in grants and goods and volunteered over 6,000 hours. For more information, visit www.LATLC.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.