Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,061 in the last 365 days.

Episode 194 - Dr. James Williams Part 1, IVRS Year in Review

It’s been a year since Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services has joined Iowa Workforce Development.  Since then, IVRS has eliminated their waitlist for services. As we start our month of celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month, IVRS Director Dr. James Williams stops by the podcast for part one of a two part series on IVRS. Join us as we take a look back at what IVRS has accomplished since joining IWD, and how the merger has helped them accomplish their goals. 

Listen to Episode 

Watch the Episode 

Featured Guest: Dr. James Williams, Division Administrator, Vocational Rehabilitation Services Division, Iowa Workforce Development

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Episode 194 - Dr. James Williams Part 1, IVRS Year in Review

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more