Episode 194 - Dr. James Williams Part 1, IVRS Year in Review

It’s been a year since Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services has joined Iowa Workforce Development. Since then, IVRS has eliminated their waitlist for services. As we start our month of celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month, IVRS Director Dr. James Williams stops by the podcast for part one of a two part series on IVRS. Join us as we take a look back at what IVRS has accomplished since joining IWD, and how the merger has helped them accomplish their goals. Listen to Episode Watch the Episode Featured Guest: Dr. James Williams, Division Administrator, Vocational Rehabilitation Services Division, Iowa Workforce Development Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.