Statement from Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas on the Independent Review Panel Report of the July 13, 2024 Assassination Attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas issued the following statement on the Independent Review Panel report released today regarding the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt against former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“We are grateful to the members of the bipartisan Independent Review Panel and their staff for their in-depth examination of the security failures that led to the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt on the former President and the loss of life and casualties suffered. The members of the Independent Review Panel are highly accomplished individuals with extensive security and law enforcement backgrounds, and the U.S. Secret Service’s protection mission will benefit greatly from their recommendations.

“I have reviewed the Independent Review Panel’s report and have met with the Panel members. We will fully consider the Panel’s recommendations and are taking the actions needed to advance the Secret Service’s protection mission. These actions will be responsive not only to the security failures that led to the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt, but, importantly, to what the Independent Review Panel describes as systemic and foundational issues that underlie those failures. I commend Acting Director Rowe for his leadership and for proactively undertaking security enhancements, including those informed by the Secret Service’s internal Mission Assurance Review.

“I have the utmost confidence in the men and women of the United States Secret Service. We are operating in a heightened and dynamic threat environment, and it is their talent, unwavering dedication, and tireless service that ensures the safety and security of their protectees and our nation.”

Following the events of July 13 President Joe Biden directed DHS to conduct an independent security review. On July 21, 2024 Secretary Mayorkas named a bipartisan panel with extensive law enforcement and security experience to conduct a 45-day independent review. The independent review panel of experts from outside of government was comprised of former DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano; the Hon. Mark Filip, a former federal judge and Deputy Attorney General to President George W. Bush; Ms. Frances Townsend, former Homeland Security Advisor to President George W. Bush; and Chief David Mitchell, the former superintendent of Maryland State Police and former Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security for the State of Delaware.