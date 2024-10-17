DHS Conducts Removal Flight to the People’s Republic of China

WASHINGTON – On October 15, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), conducted its second charter removal flight to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) of Chinese nationals this year. The first large charter removal flight since 2018 was conducted in June in close coordination with the PRC’s National Immigration Administration. This week’s flight demonstrates the Department’s continued commitment to pursuing sustained cooperation with the PRC and other international partners to reduce and deter irregular migration.

DHS continues to enforce U.S. immigration laws and deliver tough consequences for those who enter unlawfully. This includes swiftly returning those without a legal basis to remain in the United States, while encouraging the use of lawful pathways. On June 4, President Biden issued a Proclamation to temporarily suspend the entry of certain noncitizens across the southern border. As a result, since June 4 the Border Patrol’s encounters have decreased more than 55%, and DHS has operated more than 398 international repatriation flights through the end of August to more than 140 countries—including the PRC.

“Intending migrants should not believe the lies of smugglers – Chinese nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The Department of Homeland Security will continue to strengthen consequences for individuals unlawfully entering our country and enforce our nation’s laws.”

DHS regularly engages counterparts throughout the hemisphere and around the world to accept repatriations of nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States and takes other steps to reduce irregular migration; promote safe, lawful, and orderly pathways; and hold transnational criminal networks accountable for abusing our lawful trade and travel systems, and the smuggling and exploitation of vulnerable people. Over the last year, DHS has removed individuals to a range of countries around the world, including Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Egypt, Mauritania, Senegal, Uzbekistan, India, and the PRC. As a result of these efforts, DHS removed or returned more individuals in FY2024 than any year since FY2010. Efforts to expand removal flights continue.