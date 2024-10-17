Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Release of November Observance Graphics

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are thrilled to unveil their latest monthly holiday and observance graphics for November, exclusively available through their Breakroom E-News program. This expansive collection features a curated selection of 32 graphics, each designed to highlight key health-related awareness themes and cultural events for the month. The Breakroom E-News holiday and healthcare observance library is consistently updated monthly with 15-50 new graphics, crafted to educate and engage employees in various sectors.November’s Diverse Health Observances and Cultural EventsThe November collection from HAC & QAH showcases a comprehensive range of health awareness themes, including:• Lung Cancer Awareness Month• National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month• National Diabetes Awareness Month• Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month• COPD Awareness MonthThese health observances are joined by significant cultural and social events such as Thanksgiving and fun additions like National Espresso Day, providing a broad and engaging content mix that caters to the diverse interests and backgrounds of all employees. This suite of graphics also emphasizes critical health dates, aiming to boost awareness and engagement in both healthcare and corporate settings.Enhancing Workplace Engagement Through Informative Graphics"Our graphics for November are strategically designed to inform and engage employees on pivotal health issues and notable cultural observances," stated Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We are committed to fostering awareness through these visuals, which we believe can significantly enhance understanding and encourage active participation across the entire workplace."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Each graphic is created to initiate dialogue and foster a more connected and informed community within every organization. From health tips to cultural celebrations, our content is tailored to enrich the daily experiences of employees."About Breakroom E-NewsThe Breakroom E-News program by HAC & QAH is a digital signage service that delivers curated content directly to corporate and healthcare settings. By updating monthly with new graphics that reflect current observances and celebrations, the program ensures that organizations can maintain a dynamic and responsive communication strategy that keeps all team members connected and informed.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

