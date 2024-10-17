GatorPAC's Chairman Retired Colonel Rob Maness Endorses Mike Lipetri for NY-03

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY - Today, GatorPAC's chairman retired Colonel Rob Maness announced their endorsement of Mike Lipetri for the NY-03 congressional race. This announcement comes as a significant boost for Lipetri's campaign, as he continues to gain momentum and support from key figures in the Republican party.In his statement, Colonel Maness highlighted the importance of this race for the residents of NY-03, stating, "Mike is what New York and America needs, a strong supporter of America First policies with the mission of Making America Great Again. We are pleased to join President Trump and the New York Young Republicans in endorsing his candidacy among many others!"Lipetri, a Republican candidate, expressed his gratitude for the endorsement, saying, This race is about giving the residents of NY-03 a fresh start! We’re focused on the A.B.C’s - affordability, border, and crime. Alongside President Trump, a Republican Senate, and an expanded House GOP Majority we will put America back on track! I’m thankful to have the support of GatorPAC and every single hardworking law-abiding American who loves this great country!”GatorPAC is a political action committee that supports conservative candidates who align with their values and principles. With their endorsement, Lipetri joins a list of other endorsed candidates who share the same vision for America. This endorsement further solidifies Lipetri's position as a strong contender in the NY-03 race and shows the growing support for his campaign.As the race for NY-03 heats up, Lipetri's endorsement from GatorPAC and Colonel Maness is a development that will surely impact the outcome of the election. With a focus on affordability, border security, and crime, Lipetri's campaign is gaining momentum and support from key figures in the Republican party. The residents of NY-03 can look forward to a fresh start with Lipetri as their representative.

