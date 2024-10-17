GatorPAC Endorses Special Operations Veteran Joe Kent for Washington's Congressional District 3 Race

BATTLEGROUND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GatorPAC's Veterans Leadership Fund Chairman, retired Colonel Rob Maness, announced their endorsement of retired Green Beret combat veteran Joe Kent in the Congressional District 3 race today. This endorsement comes as a significant boost for Kent's campaign, as GatorPAC is known for its strong support of candidates who uphold their values of protecting liberty, limiting government, and securing prosperity.Kent, who served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, expressed his gratitude for GatorPAC's endorsement, stating, "I'm honored to have the support of GatorPAC. I'm committed to their values, and I will bring that same dedication to Congress." Kent's military background and experience in special operations make him a strong candidate for the Congressional District 3 race, and GatorPAC's endorsement further solidifies his qualifications.GatorPAC's endorsement of Joe Kent is a testament to his character and his commitment to serving his country. As a special operations veteran, Kent understands the importance of protecting the nation's freedoms and upholding the values that GatorPAC stands for. His platform includes policies that align with GatorPAC's values, such as reducing government overreach and promoting economic prosperity for all Americans.A Gold Star husband and veteran, Kent is a strong advocate for limited government and individual liberties, he is the ideal candidate to represent the people of Washington's 3rd Congressional District. GatorPAC's support further solidifies Kent's position as a top contender in the race, and the organization is confident that he will bring positive change to Congress.

