Airborne Sensors Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Airborne Sensors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The airborne sensors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.04 billion in 2023 to $10.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to autonomous vehicles integration, air traffic management improvements, commercial uav integration, enhancements in hyperspectral imaging, military and defense demand.

The airborne sensors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to commercial aviation safety upgrades, infrastructure monitoring needs, autonomous vehicles advancements, healthcare and medical transport, rise in space exploration.

The increase in defense expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the airborne sensors market going forward. Military expenditure refers to the financial resources allocated by a country or a government for its military forces and related activities. Defense expenditure enables governments to procure cutting-edge airborne sensor systems to enhance military capabilities for surveillance, reconnaissance, and threat detection.

Key players in the market include Hexagon AB, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Lockheed Martin Corporation, information systems laboratories, Teledyne Geospatial, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ITT Inc., AVT Airborne Sensing GmbH, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Conax Technologies, Meggitt plc, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Ametek Inc., Safran SA, General Electric Co., Airbus SE, BAE Systems plc, Optasense, Waterfall Security Solutions, Rolta India Ltd., SCADAfence, Confluera, Erkios Systems, McAfee Corp., Kaspersky Lab Inc., Ericsson AB, Fortinet Inc., Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corporation.

Major companies operating in the airborne sensors market are focusing on innovating products with technology, such as ultra-high-resolution aerial sensor, to provide a competitive edge in the market. Ultra-high-resolution (UHR) aerial sensors are imaging devices that capture images with exceptional detail, enabling the observation of minute features on the Earth's surface.

1) By Type: Non-Scanning, Scanning

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By Application: Defense Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Other Application

Europe was the largest region in the airborne sensors market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the airborne sensors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Airborne sensors refer to sensors that are mounted on an aircraft to take pictures of the surface of the earth.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Airborne Sensors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on airborne sensors market size, airborne sensors market drivers and trends and airborne sensors market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

