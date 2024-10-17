Bestselling author Traci Hunter Abramson has a 'Hometown Vendetta'

Traci Hunter Abramson Hometown Vendetta

Former CIA officer's 51st novel tackles a deadly conspiracy with a romantic twist

Don’t prove yourself to others. Be your best no matter what anyone thinks.” — Traci Hunter Abramson in "Hometown Vendetta"

QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolific novelist Traci Hunter Abramson and Shadow Mountain Publishing have announced the release of the hotly-anticipated “Hometown Vendetta.” The thriller is Abramson’s first book acquired by Chris Schoebinger, National Publisher at Shadow Mountain.“Hometown Vendetta” is Abramson’s 51st novel and covers familiar territory for the Virginia-based former CIA officer. Against the backdrop of terrorist threats at America’s doorstep, Marine Captain Luke Steele and FBI Special Agent Amberlyn Reiner will join forces to unravel a conspiracy before time—and pages—run out. Their adventures and scrapes with danger are complicated by a romance that began as an undercover ruse, but as the clock ticks, has become as real as the threats they’re racing to diffuse.The classic page-turner tracks Steele, a military aide to the president of the United States, as he’s reassigned to chase down a suspected terrorist with possible ties to Steele’s small-town high school in southern Virginia. Steele has worked hard to forget that painful time of his life, but when the country calls, a Marine always answers.Meanwhile, his co-star Reiner has built a career tracking domestic terrorists. When she gets a lead on a suspect responsible for dozens of deaths, Reiner commits to whatever is necessary to take down the terrorist and save lives. She’s willing to do anything—even attending Steele’s high school reunion as his undercover plus-one.“51 books?” Abramson said when asked to consider her impressive catalog of novels. “I could not be more proud that ‘Hometown Vendetta’ starts my next 50!” Abramson added that like many of her previous releases, her latest required review and approval by the CIA’s Publication Classification Review Board. The process protects classified information and hints at how strongly writers in this genre strive for authenticity.“This book is so special to me because it touches on a few topics that affect almost all of us at some point in our lives,” Abramson said. “Bullying, in particular, plays a part in the plot. And as the novel races along, we really see the long-term effects bullying can have.”Abramson also spoke of the power of people to change lives, and even the world. “I really love the idea, whether in fiction or everyday life, that one person can make a huge difference. We all have so much power to do good, and that concept is woven into ‘Hometown Vendetta.’”Abramson lives near Quantico, the Marine Corps Base and home of the FBI Academy and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. “I loved using my government background in this book and then placing the story in Virginia,” Abramson said. “That’s why this one hit close to home. In fact, I live so close to Quantico that I can hear and feel when they're conducting training exercises. Creating a character who is a Marine allowed me to pay tribute to so many of my friends who have served the country.”Although the book received rave pre-publication reviews, Abramson has stayed humbly focused on an unexpected piece of advice from a pastor in her own novel. “Don’t prove yourself to others,” the pastor tells Luke Steele in a time of crisis. “Be your best no matter what anyone thinks."“Hometown Vendetta” is available in hardcover, ebook, and audio formats from traditional and online retailers nationwide.About Traci Hunter Abramson:Former CIA officer Traci Hunter Abramson was born in Arizona, where she lived until moving to Venezuela for a study abroad program. After graduating from Brigham Young University, she worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, eventually resigning in order to raise her family. She has written more than fifty best-selling novels and is an eight-time Whitney Award winner.About the Publisher:Shadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and non-fiction. We’re the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series Fablehaven and the sequel series Dragonwatch by Brandon Mull. We’re also known for our Proper Romanceline of sweet romances. Non-fiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters’ Stuff as well as the New York Times best-selling history book 7 Tipping Points that Saved the World. Finally, our best-selling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright’s Christmas Jars—now a major motion picture, and the award-winning The Rent Collector by Camron Wright. We cultivate stories worth telling, questions worth exploring, and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children, and our society.

