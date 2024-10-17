NECANN's New York New York Cannabis Convention comes to Syracuse October 25-26

See the latest and greatest innovations and companies in the cannabis Industry Cannabis Industry experts cover every aspect of the New York industry Meet thousands of Cannabis Industry Professionals at necann's New York Cannabis Convention

NECANN’s third annual NY Cannabis Convention at the NY State Fairgrounds is one of largest gathering of the cannabis industry in the state.

“Like all NECANN events, the NY Convention is individually designed for the local cannabis market, an opportunity for the local industry to come together to meet, connect, and learn. ” — Marc Shepard - Founder, NECANN

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Cannabis Convention in Syracuse October 25-26NECANN’s third annual New York Cannabis Convention presented by Berkshire Bank is October 25-26 at the NY State Fairgrounds (Center of Progress Building) in Syracuse. It is one of largest gathering of the cannabis industry in the state includes three speaker tracks on the latest in the New York cannabis industry. The two-day event is highlighted by the Friday keynote presentation from the Weird Brains group: The Stoner Community As Subject Matter Experts. Other speaker presentations include updates to New York’s licensing roll out and new industry regulations being debated by lawmakers.In addition to the educational component of the two-day event, 100+ businesses will be exhibiting the latest in cannabis products and services, with over 3,000 cannabis industry professionals expected to attend. The exhibit hall floor is open both Friday and Saturday from 10am to 3pm with displays, demonstrations and networking. As always, a number of networking mixers surround the convention, see https://necann.com/new-york-convention/ for updates.“Like all NECANN events, the New York Cannabis Convention is individually designed for this state’s cannabis market, giving a real opportunity for local industry leaders, advocates, entrepreneurs, career and knowledge seekers, and the canna-curious to come together to learn and meet the people paving the way for this exciting new industry,” said Marc Shepard, Founder and President of NECANN. “In a growing cannabis market like New York, it’s a timely opportunity for operating and new businesses alike to engage with and learn from consumers, promote their businesses, and promote their products.”Location: NY State Fairgrounds Center of Progress BuildingHours: Friday: 10am-3pm | Saturday: 10am-3pmAbout NECANN: Since 2014, NECANN has hosted the largest, most comprehensive cannabis industry event series in the country. Our annual schedule includes conventions in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Illinois, Maryland, and Connecticut, making it the largest series in the country. Information for NECANN events is available online at www.necann.com

