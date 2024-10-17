AG Reyes Opposes Unlawful Behavior in Protest Demonstrations

October 17, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a bipartisan letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, encouraging Michigan’s top cop to “stand strong” against pressure to drop charges against people who were “involved in allegedly unlawful activities during anti-Israel protests at the University of Michigan” in spring 2024.

Earlier this spring, dozens of protesters formed an encampment at the University of Michigan to protest Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. The school attempted to work out a peaceful resolution, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Law enforcement then moved in to clear the encampment and restore order. Though most of the individuals still inside the encampment dispersed, nine individuals were charged with offenses for failing to follow the lawful orders given by the police. Two additional people were charged for illegal actions in demonstrations prior to the final stand.

Michigan Attorney General Nessel announced charges against the eleven individuals following a thorough review by her office. In making the decision to bring those charges, AG Nessel said she “hope[s] today’s charges are a reminder to everyone who chooses to assemble, regardless of the cause, that the First Amendment does not provide a cover for illegal activity.” Nessel has subsequently been under extreme political pressure to drop the charges.

In their letter, the bipartisan coalition writes, “We agree with you that Attorneys General must refuse to cave to intimidations that political affiliation, belief, religion, or other similar characteristics should be considered when deciding whether to prosecute… We support your office continuing to focus on ‘the facts, the law and the evidence’ when ‘making a determination as to these charges.’… Quite simply, as Attorneys General, political considerations must be irrelevant when deciding whether to prosecute someone.”

Joining Utah, West Virginia, and Iowa as co-signers on the letter were the States of Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, New York, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

