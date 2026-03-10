Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/2/26-3/6/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, March 2
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
11:00 am: Arts Day on the Hill
Utah State Capitol
1:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Tuesday, March 3
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
1:00 pm: Legal briefing
Virtual
3:30 pm: Major case briefing
Virtual
Wednesday, March 4
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
1:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
1:30 pm: Meeting with Governor Spencer Cox
Utah State Capitol
6:00 pm: Perform at the Women of the World Fashion Show & Annual Gala
Zions Technology Center
Thursday, March 5
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
9:00 am: Kick off National Association of Attorneys General Executive Assistants Seminar
Salt Lake City
10:00 am: Legislative Meetings
12:00 pm: Lunch at National Association of Attorneys General Executive Assistants Seminar
Salt Lake City
1:30 pm: 175th Anniversary Celebration of Salt Lake City Police Department
Utah State Capitol
5:30 pm: Major case briefing
Office of the Attorney General
Friday, March 6
6:00 pm: Legislative Session Sine Die Dinner
Office of the Attorney General
