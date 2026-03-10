Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/2/26-3/6/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, March 2 

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

11:00 am: Arts Day on the Hill 

Utah State Capitol  

1:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting 

Tuesday, March 3 

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

1:00 pm: Legal briefing 

Virtual 

3:30 pm: Major case briefing 

Virtual 

Wednesday, March 4 

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid 

1:00 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

1:30 pm: Meeting with Governor Spencer Cox 

Utah State Capitol  

6:00 pm:  Perform at the Women of the World Fashion Show & Annual Gala 

Zions Technology Center 

Thursday, March 5 

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

9:00 am: Kick off National Association of Attorneys General Executive Assistants Seminar 

Salt Lake City 

10:00 am:  Legislative Meetings 

12:00 pm: Lunch at National Association of Attorneys General Executive Assistants Seminar 

Salt Lake City 

1:30 pm: 175th Anniversary Celebration of Salt Lake City Police Department 

Utah State Capitol 

5:30 pm: Major case briefing 

Office of the Attorney General 

Friday, March 6 

6:00 pm: Legislative Session Sine Die Dinner 

Office of the Attorney General 

