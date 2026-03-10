Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/2/26-3/6/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Monday, March 2

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings

11:00 am: Arts Day on the Hill

Utah State Capitol

1:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting

Tuesday, March 3

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings

1:00 pm: Legal briefing

Virtual

3:30 pm: Major case briefing

Virtual

Wednesday, March 4

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting

Hybrid

1:00 pm: Legislative meeting

Utah State Capitol

1:30 pm: Meeting with Governor Spencer Cox

Utah State Capitol

6:00 pm: Perform at the Women of the World Fashion Show & Annual Gala

Zions Technology Center

Thursday, March 5

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings

9:00 am: Kick off National Association of Attorneys General Executive Assistants Seminar

Salt Lake City

10:00 am: Legislative Meetings

12:00 pm: Lunch at National Association of Attorneys General Executive Assistants Seminar

Salt Lake City

1:30 pm: 175th Anniversary Celebration of Salt Lake City Police Department

Utah State Capitol

5:30 pm: Major case briefing

Office of the Attorney General

Friday, March 6

6:00 pm: Legislative Session Sine Die Dinner

Office of the Attorney General