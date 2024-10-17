Datascan Revolutionizes Inventory Management with Comprehensive Full-Service Solutions

Introducing a seamless approach to inventory counting that enhances accuracy and efficiency for businesses nationwide.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datascan, a premier inventory management solutions provider, has built a reputation for its top-notch full-service inventory counting solution. Its product features an all-in-one package that simplifies and streamlines the way companies handle inventory management and auditing. Their full-service solution integrates inventory count solutions with the latest technologies including RFID inventory tracking.Its solutions have built a reputation for offering enhanced accuracy and valuable time-saving inventory solutions for businesses operating in the retail, automotive, grocery, convenience store, and warehouse sectors. According to Adrian Thomas, Datascan’s President and CEO, “Our full-service inventory counting solution is one of the most comprehensive systems out there. It covers every aspect of inventory management including supplemental staffing, training, and ongoing consultations.”Supplemental StaffingDatascan provides its clients access to well-trained and qualified supplemental staffing to help achieve efficient inventory management objectives. Access to such expertise has been known to translate into increased cost-efficiency and productivity. “When our supplemental staff joins your team, they will already be familiar with your software and systems,” noted Thomas.Training Support & ConsultingAs mentioned above, the full-service Datascan inventory services include training sessions, ongoing support, and regular consulting. This combination of services equips clients with the resources, guidance, and knowledge required to achieve custom inventory management goals.Datascan’s tailored training sessions are focused on optimizing software usage while improving inventory workflows. “Our ongoing technical support and resource facilitation helps ensure the solutions keep operating smoothly,” Thomas added.Technology SolutionsDatascan offers RFID technology, hand-held scanners, mobile app solutions, and more tech resources to streamline custom inventory counting requirements.Datascan’s innovative software is designed to be compatible with client systems and phones. Shedding light on the company’s connectivity systems, Adrian Thomas added, “Our DART Connect system is as accurate and fast with your device as it is with our handheld scanners. Additionally, by using your own devices, you can reduce costs by not having to invest in additional equipment.”RFID Technology IntegrationDatascan’s RFID inventory tracking systems simplify retail inventory counting. When asked about the system’s counting capacity, Thomas exclaimed, “Our RFID systems can provide up to 40 times faster scanning speeds for items in a 10-foot radius.The RFID-based inventory counting system can capture and distribute almost unlimited data points. It is specially developed to integrate flawlessly into every client’s IT system. Datascan can rent RFID scanners to its clients as well as various RFID tags to help ensure efficient RFID inventory tracking. The overall benefits of this technology include a significant boost in efficiency, enhanced inventory management, and improved customer experience. Datascan’s statistics show that the company’s full-service inventory counting systems are 45% faster than the competition.About DatascanDatascan inventory services were founded with the goal of removing complexity and stress from the inventory counting process. Over the years, the company has continued to simplify the process with its innovative product development and extensive technology investments. This enables it to provide full-service inventory counting solutions to empower its clients to get the job done accurately and promptly.Datascan’s innovative approach to inventory management, backed by strategic partnerships and a focus on technological advancement, underscores its commitment to delivering reliable and efficient solutions to its clients. For more information on Datascan and its full-service inventory counting solutions, visit their website

