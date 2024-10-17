Stay in Touch with FEMA After You Apply for Assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana residents who registered with FEMA for disaster assistance after Hurricane Francine are encouraged to stay in touch with FEMA to resolve issues, provide updates on their applications or submit new information.

If you change your address, phone number or banking information, notify FEMA. Missing or erroneous information could result in delays in receiving assistance.

Reasons to contact FEMA:

Update your insurance information

Receive information on the home inspection process

Add or remove the name of a person designated to speak for the applicant

Find out if FEMA needs more information about your claim

Update FEMA on your housing situation

Learn how to appeal an eligibility determination

Get answers to other questions about an application

Ways to Update Your Information with FEMA

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). The centers operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. No appointment is needed. The DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish). For a list of the DRCs closest to you, go to https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator and enter your location information.

You can also provide missing or new information through DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also download the FEMA Mobile App to your phone and keep track of information there.

You can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at X.com/FEMARegion6 or at facebook.com/femaregion6.