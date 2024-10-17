Minnesota Principal Earns 2024 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership (10/17/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Today the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) celebrates James Knoll Elementary School Principal Kristyanna Brandriet for earning the U.S. Department of Education's 2024 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding Leadership. Principal Brandriet is one of nine honorees announced by the U.S. Department of Education. Brandriet leads James Knoll Elementary School in the Ortonville School District. The school was honored with the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award this September for being an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School. "Congratulations to Principal Kristyanna Brandriet on earning this well deserved recognition," said MDE Deputy Commissioner Stephanie Graff. "The work you've done to lead your school in closing the achievement gap through student-centered decision making, creating a close-knit community for students and staff, and focusing on student mental, physical and emotional health is making a difference for your students and is an example for principals across the country to emulate." Named for the second U.S. Secretary of Education, Terrel H. Bell, the Bell Award honors school leaders who are committed to education as a powerful and liberating force in people’s lives. The award is part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. Principals are nominated by their school communities during the final stages of the National Blue Ribbon Schools application process. “Exemplary leaders like you are instrumental in cultivating and shaping vibrant, positive school communities and empowering and supporting teachers to achieve excellence while addressing the needs of every student,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “As recipients of the Terrel H. Bell Award, you have been catalysts for positive change, nurturing inclusive school cultures, and promoting innovative ways to engage students, families, and staff. Your commitment to excellence not only raises the bar for all school leaders, but also inspires those around you to strive for excellence every day. The prestigious Bell Award honors your relentless dedication and the profound impact you have on your school communities.” The U.S. Department of Education, together with the National Association of Elementary School Principals, the Association for Middle Level Education, and the National Association of Secondary School Principals, present the Bell Awards to principals of National Blue Ribbon Schools for their outstanding work and the vital role they play in guiding their students and schools to excellence, frequently under challenging circumstances. Other honorees hail from Alabama, California, Colorado, New Hampshire, New York and Texas. All nine school leaders from the 2024 cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools will be honored during the National Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Visit the National Blue Ribbon Schools website to learn more about the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program and the Terrel H. Bell Awardees. ###

