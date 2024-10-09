Minnesota Department of Education to Mail Nearly 1,000 Thank You Cards to Educators (10/9/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – This week, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) is sending nearly 1,000 personalized thank you cards to teachers in more than 500 schools across the state. For the second year in a row, MDE invited Minnesota State Fairgoers to visit the Education Building and thank an educator or school staff member who has impacted their or their child’s life with a personal note of recognition and appreciation. This is one of many ways MDE supports educators in their work to ensure every child in Minnesota receives a high-quality education in a thriving school community. “Thank you to every educator in the state of Minnesota and all the adults that have an impact on a young person’s life,” said MDE Commissioner Willie Jett. “We are proud to have offered families an opportunity to start the new school year with appreciation, optimism and excitement.” Messages came from current and former students, colleagues, friends and family members who wanted to express their appreciation for the teachers and educators in their lives. Some of the notes written to teachers include: "You inspired me to become a teacher. Thank you for all you do!"

"You gave me a safe space to be myself and I knew I could trust you with anything. You are my motivation to go to the places that I know I can go."

"You teach with a passion that is hard to match, and you always see the whole child. Thank you for your impact and influence." "You were the best history teacher I’ve ever had. Now that I have become a teacher myself, I can fully appreciate your classroom practices and hard work."

"You were the most amazing kindergarten teacher I could have ever wished for! Because of you, I love school and enjoy learning."

"Your passion for education and children is infectious and inspiring. Your focus on success and what kids can do changed how I understood education. My career would not be the same without your influence." MDE is focused on growing and supporting Minnesota’s education workforce. In the 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan invested more than $100 million in programs seeking to recruit, diversify, develop and retain teachers and school leaders who have the skills to impact a child's life, just like the educators receiving postcards this fall. The Educator Workforce and Development Center at MDE is focused on programs that support districts, schools, communities and Tribal Nations in this work. ###

