Maine DOE Seeking Applicants for Assessment RFP Evaluation Committee 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking proposals for a statewide reading and mathematics assessment, per State of Maine procurement regulations. A critical step in the Request for Proposals (RFP) process is the scoring of proposals. Maine DOE is seeking the involvement of Maine educators in this process through participation in the RFP Evaluation Committee.

The RFP Evaluation Committee will be responsible for reviewing submitted proposals, completing both individual notes, and in-person consensus scoring. Maine DOE is looking for representation from across geographical regions and areas of educational expertise. If selected, RFP Evaluation Committee members must be available for independent review of proposals between November 15-20, 2024. Additionally, in-person consensus scoring with the Committee will take place on November 21, 22, and 25 in Augusta at the Maine DOE offices.

Please do not complete this application if you do not have the authorization and capacity to participate on these dates.

To apply to be a member of the RFP Evaluation Committee, please complete the application here.

To read the full Request for Proposals, click here.