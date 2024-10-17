Learn What’s New in Auto Cybersecurity at October Summit

Three days of content-rich briefings, new developments and approaches

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC), the leading automotive cybersecurity group, announced today the full agenda for its 8th Annual Summit which will showcase automotive executives, cybersecurity experts, and government leaders.Produced by the Auto-ISAC, the 2024 Annual Cybersecurity Summit will be held in Detroit, MI on October 21-23 at the MGM Grand Detroit. Registration remains open here. Both digital and in-person participation is available.The Summit theme is “Revving Up Resilience: Security Meets Innovation.” The event is open to manufacturers of autos and commercial trucks, suppliers, and cybersecurity experts. Attendees include CISOs, IT, OT, analysts, researchers, and leaders in legal, regulatory and policy fields.“Ground-breaking advancements continually shape automotive cybersecurity. Resilience is an evolutionary process demanding constant adaptation to an ever-changing environment. Our summit provides a quick yet substantive knowledge boost and that is why many attendees participate every year,” said Kevin Tierney, Chairman, Auto-ISAC, and Chief Cybersecurity Officer at General Motors. “This is the one US cybersecurity conference each year where automakers and suppliers are broadly represented on stage to share their perspectives. We actively learn from each other.”The Summit will be emceed by Auto-ISAC Officers Kevin Tierney, GM; Tim Gieger, Ford; Josh Davis, Toyota; and Stephen Roberts, Honda.Emily Helmke, Vice President, Global Commercial Markets, Booz Allen, our Titanium sponsor will be opening the Summit proceedings.The Summit line-up includes speakers from 18 automakers and suppliers, along with more than a dozen leading cybersecurity providers. Government policymakers who will speak include:• Sophie Shulman, Deputy Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, on Driving Cyber Resilience: NHTSA's Role in a Secure Automotive Future.• Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on legislative cybersecurity leadership.• Elizabeth Cannon, Executive Director of the Office of Information and Communications Technology and Services (OICTS), U.S. Department of Commerce, on Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain: Connected Vehicles.• Reuben C. Coleman, Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC), FBI Detroit, on BuildingMeaningful Alliances Between FBI and the Automotive Industry.The Summit agenda covers four themes: building cyber-ready ecosystems, innovating security, technological horizons, and reimagining cybersecurity practices.Titanium host, Booz Allen Hamilton, will moderate a panel of automotive CISOs on securing a software-defined vehicle ecosystem. Additional Summit sessions include:• The role of automation and artificial intelligence in threat detection.• Key findings from the Auto-ISAC Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Working Group, along with insights from Working Groups for CISOs, IT/OT and Legal.• Global perspectives and updates on UN Type Approval regulations.• New developments in the Automotive Cybersecurity Training (ACT) program.• Plus, sessions on supply chains, zero trust, vehicle Security Operations Centers (vSOCs), threat assessment and risk analysis (TARA) and more.To conclude the Summit, VicOne and Block Harbor will present the winner of the Capture the Flag Challenge that recognizes excellence in cybersecurity.The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community to address vehicle cybersecurity and operate as a central hub for sharing, tracking, and analyzing intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks.Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.