Gold Eagle® Company Announces a New Content Creation Division – Halsted Creative

One sample of Halsted Creative's product lifestyle photography - 303 Products Sample of Halsted Creative Photography - Hot Shot's Secret product grouping

Halsted Creative, the content creation division of Gold Eagle Company, is available for contract for services by outside clients including SEMA members.

I am impressed how they are able to quickly grasp the message and then deliver content that is both memorable and on point.” — Gold Eagle Company EVP of Market Innovation, Matthew Banach

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold EagleCompany, manufacturer of STA-BIL fuel stabilizer, 303 cleaners and protectants, and Hot Shot’s Secretperformance lubricants, announces a new company division– Halsted Creative. Halsted Creative is the marketing creative division of Gold Eagle Company’s highly acclaimed and professionally produced TV, radio, digital, and print assets for the company’s chemical-based brands. Now this same level of professional expertise is available for contract by outside clients, including SEMA member companies. With over 35 years’ experience in videography for news, corporate, and sports clients, Halsted Creative has become recognized for producing first class video production and still photography for a range of markets – automotive, marine, agriculture, outdoor power and powersports. Halsted Creative’s capabilities include product and lifestyle photography, TV commercials (:15, :30, :60), documentaries, Amazon A+, product videos, digital ads, web series, and corporate storytelling.The division is composed of three talented managers including Matt Stanford, senior content strategy manager, Chad Fedler, director of photography and Jake Blackman, post-production supervisor; each are highly skilled in their respective fields and work seamlessly as a team to develop content for branding and e-commerce.Gold Eagle Company EVP of Market Innovation, Matthew Banach, says, “In this industry, content is what drives consumer interest. If your product is portrayed inaccurately, poorly or if your story is misconstrued, it is hard to win back a potential customer. This is why professionally produced content is so incredibly important for all marketing platforms. It is how your company stands apart from the competition to build a quality brand. This team understands our markets – automotive, marine, powersports, outdoor power and ag and they are tried and true enthusiasts. I am impressed how they are able to quickly grasp the message and then deliver content that is both memorable and on point.”To view more capabilities of Halsted Creative visit www.halstedcreative.tv or email halstedcreative@goldeagle.com. Follow Halsted Creative on Instagram or LinkedIn. For more information about Gold Eagle Company news and products visit www.goldeagle.com

Driven By Quality Video created by Halsted Creative for 303 Products - TV Commercial

