JR Restaurant Group to Sponsor “Servin’ the South” Business Model Competition at University of Mississippi

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JR Restaurant Group is proud to announce another year of sponsorship of the "Servin' the South" Business Model Competition, which will take place at the Jackson Avenue Center on November 7, 2024, in partnership with the University of Mississippi's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship—welcoming student teams from colleges and universities across the country to compete for a grand prize of $10,000.    

The "Servin' the South" competition is open to all university students nationwide, with a special invitation extended to 60 institutions from Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Alabama. This event presents a unique platform for aspiring student entrepreneurs to present their business models to a panel of diverse and experienced judges.

Competition Highlights:

Preliminary Round: Student teams will pitch their business models in front of judges. Each team will receive 5 minutes for their presentation, followed by a 5-minute Q&A.

Final Round: Six teams will advance to compete for the top Prize, and winners will be announced on the day of the event.

Prizes:
Grand Prize: $10,000
Second Prize: $5,000
Four additional finalists: $1,000 each

Special Prizes: Including Best Visiting Team ($2,500) and Best Technology Utilization/Development ($4,000).

In addition to the prize money, top-performing University of Mississippi teams will gain automatic entry into the Gillespie Business Plan Competition in the spring.

The deadline for students to submit their first-round video presentation is October 24, 2024. To apply, students can visit https://olemisscie.com/ and follow the instructions provided. 

Steve Grantham Jr., President of JR Restaurant Group, expressed, "We are deeply honored to support student entrepreneurs as they develop and raise capital for their start-up ventures. This competition is a testament to our commitment to inspire and motivate these young innovators as they present their ideas to investors, business leaders, and community stakeholders."   

The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at the University of Mississippi empowers students to create innovative businesses through top-tier education, experiential learning, and renowned research. Offering major and minor entrepreneurship programs, CIE has supported over 65 student ventures, advised more than 838 students, and seen 535 student teams participate in business competitions since 2018. With nearly 25% of participants receiving funding, the CIE has awarded over $357,300 in cash prizes and $89,000 in scholarships, fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The JR Restaurant Group is deeply committed to putting people first and always looking after the communities they serve. The JR-Outback brand continues to empower future leaders and support initiatives that foster creativity and business development, recognizing the integral role of the community in the success of the competition.

JR Restaurant Group oversees the growth, culture, and community relations of J&R franchise locations of Outback Steakhouses, including Flowood, Hattiesburg, Meridian, D'Iberville, Tupelo, and Southaven (all in Mississippi), as well as Cordova and Jackson, Tennessee.

