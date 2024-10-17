Magazine Jukebox, Inc., Partners with Sentara to Enhance Patient Experience Through Digital Entertainment Hub

We are proud to play a role in enhancing [Sentara's] patient experience by providing high-quality content during visits. We look forward to the continued growth of this partnership!” — Lauren Janney, Chief People Officer and Co-Founder of Magazine Jukebox

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magazine Jukebox , the first digital entertainment platform to be enjoyed in commercial spaces without having to download an app, is excited to announce a new partnership with Sentara , a prominent health system serving patients in Virginia and North Carolina. This collaboration aims to enhance the patient experience by offering a curated selection of digital entertainment accessible in Sentara’s healthcare facilities.Since September 2024, Sentara patients at participating hospitals and outpatient centers have been enjoying a diverse array of digital magazines, games, and trivia via Magazine Jukebox's user-friendly platform. This initiative seeks to provide comfort and entertainment to both patients and family members during visits, making the healthcare experience more enjoyable from check-in to discharge.“It has been an honor getting to know and work with the incredible professionals in Sentara’s marketing, patient experience, and other departments while deploying the Magazine Jukebox entertainment hub across their hospital locations,” said Lauren Janney, Chief People Officer and Co-Founder of Magazine Jukebox. “We are proud to play a role in enhancing their patient experience by providing high-quality content during visits. We look forward to the continued growth of this partnership!”The digital library offered through Magazine Jukebox includes a wide range of magazines and games spanning genres. From health and wellness to lifestyle and entertainment, the platform ensures there is something for everyone. Access is available on patients’ personal mobile devices via QR Code scanned in Sentara facilities. Magazine Jukebox’s digital entertainment hub is currently available in 12 Sentara locations. Since the deployment in early September, Sentara has quickly become one of Magazine Jukebox’s top performing proprietors in regards to user engagement.This partnership marks a significant step forward in leveraging technology to enhance patient care and satisfaction. As both organizations look to the future, they remain dedicated to improving the healthcare experience through innovative and thoughtful initiatives.About Magazine JukeboxMagazine Jukebox, Inc., is the first digital entertainment platform to be enjoyed in commercial spaces without having to download an app. The eco-friendly and germ-free entertainment options include popular magazines, games, and trivia for all ages. Visitors at the business access the entertainment with a personal smart phone or tablet via geo-fenced QR code, SMS, email, or app integration. No download or login required. The digital subscription is paid for by the business and made available to customers/patients for free. Decreasing perceived wait times improves the customer/patient experience. For more information, visit magazinejukebox.com.About Sentara HealthSentara Health is an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system and is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. It’s among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 30,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than 1 million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety, and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary healthcare experience for patients and members. For more information, visit sentara.com.

