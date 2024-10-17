New Driver Services Locations Serving Storm Victims

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) is issuing free replacement identification licenses and driver licenses to citizens directly impacted by the East Tennessee floods at the Elizabethton Driver Services Center, Unicoi Police Department and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency’s (TEMA) three Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs).

Driver Services are available at the MARCs located at 466 Learning Road (or Learning Way) in Newport; 1749 HWY 19E in Elizabethton and 306 Forest Drive in Jonesborough. At the MARCs, individuals affected by Hurricane Helene can also access available resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other federal, state and regional partners. The MARCs are open Monday through Saturday from7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.

The TDOSHS Driver Services mobile unit is at the Elizabethton Driver Services Center, 1741 Hwy 19E Bypass, while the center is temporarily closed due to the storm. In addition to the free duplicate licenses for flood victims, any Tennessean can complete a road skills and vision test, obtain a regular driver license, commercial driver license, REAL ID, photo ID, or update, replace, or renew their driver license at the mobile unit. The mobile unit is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT and can only accept payment by credit or debit card.

The TDOSHS temporary location at the Unicoi Police Department, 3600 Unicoi Drive, provides Driver Services including free duplicate licenses to flood victims. This location is not serving the general public. The Unicoi Police Department temporary location is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT and can only accept payment by credit or debit card.

Due to storm damage, Driver Services are currently unavailable at the Greene County and Cocke County Clerk’s offices.

Citizens may also be able to complete many Driver Service transactions online. Visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html to learn more about the TDOSHS’s online services.

For more information about East Tennessee flood recovery resources, visit tn.gov/tema/updates/hurricane-helene.html.