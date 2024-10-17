Credentials for Child Care Careers grant opens additional round of funding

The Iowa Department of Education has opened an additional round of competitive grants to support school districts in creating opportunities for high school students to earn a nationally recognized Child Development Associate (CDA) credential.

The Credentials for Child Care Careers Grant helps schools support a strong child care pipeline by aligning high school family and consumer science programs and career exploration pathways with the attainment of an industry-recognized credential in child development.

Eligible school districts that partner with a licensed child care center, including school-operated child care programs, can apply for grant funding between $50,000 and $75,000. Application fund requests should be based on the size of the program and on the proposed implementation plan to be used across the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years. Allowable costs include student exam fees, textbooks, Child Development Associate (CDA) course materials, student stipends, licensed child care partner stipends and other approved expenses that help remove barriers to participation. Consideration of stipends for mentoring/coaching and portfolio development are highly encouraged.

The CDA credential is a nationally recognized credential in early childhood education awarded by the Council for Professional Recognition, a leader in the credentialing of early childhood educators worldwide. Obtaining the CDA credential requires coursework, experience in the field and a demonstration assessment during which the student is observed while working with children. Districts that are awarded funding will receive course curriculum meeting both the professional development requirements outlined by Iowa Health and Human Services for employees of Iowa licensed child care centers and the classroom requirements for a CDA credential.

Previous awardees include Council Bluffs Community School District, MMCRU Community School District, Sioux Central Community School District, Starmont Community School District and Woodbine Community School District. Distracts that were previously awarded a Credentials for Child Care Careers Grant are eligible to apply for this additional round of funding.

Applications for the Credentials for Child Care Careers grant will be accepted in IowaGrants.gov through Nov. 21.

The Credentials for Child Care Careers grant is funded through the state’s allocation of funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Detailed information regarding the Credentials for Child Care Careers Grant can be found on the Department’s Industry-Recognized Credentials webpage. Specific questions about the grant can be directed to Amy Stegeman at amy.stegeman@iowa.gov.