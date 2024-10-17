$35 Million in Covid-Related Rent Relief

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $35 million in State funding is being distributed by the New York City Housing Authority to help address COVID-related rental arrears for NYCHA residents. This funding secured by the Governor and State Legislature will provide up to 12 months of unpaid rent for NYCHA tenants and ensure these families maintain stable, affordable housing during recovery from the pandemic.

“We're continuing to support vulnerable New Yorkers who were hit hard by the pandemic and helping to ensure families remain in their homes,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding builds on our efforts to provide meaningful assistance to NYCHA tenants with COVID-related rental arrears, while also furthering our commitment to helping NYCHA make vital repairs and improvements."

New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) is expected to use these funds to address rental arrears accrued by NYCHA tenants. Qualifying households could be covered for up to 12 months of past due rent accumulated during the period of March 2020 – May 11, 2023.

This commitment builds on Governor Hochul’s previous efforts to help ensure that tenants throughout New York adversely affected by the pandemic could remain stably housed, including NYCHA and other public housing residents and recipients of federal Section 8 vouchers.

Separate from the $35 million highlighted today, New York State has delivered payments totaling approximately $159 million to date on behalf of more than 27,000 NYCHA households through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

The Governor and the Legislature secured more than $1 billion in State funding to supplement federal ERAP funding in the FY 2023 and 2024 Enacted Budgets, including the $35 million targeted for NYCHA and more than $350 million in the FY 2024 budget to ensure there were sufficient funds in New York State’s ERAP for public and subsidized housing residents, including NYCHA tenants, Section 8 tenants and other subsidized housing residents across the state.

Previously, the Governor signed legislation creating the New York Public Housing Preservation Trust, to address overdue repairs, rehabilitation, and modernization of 25,000 NYCHA apartments.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The uncertainty and instability caused by the pandemic was especially hard for those already struggling to make ends meet, including many NYCHA residents who fell behind on their rent. Thanks to Governor Hochul and the Legislature, this funding will eliminate a significant debt for some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers while enabling them to remain stably housed in their homes.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “All New Yorkers deserve safe and stable housing. This $35 million investment is just one example of our State's commitment to NYCHA residents. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership on ensuring housing stability and dedication to New Yorkers still affected by the COVID pandemic.”

NYCHA Chief Executive Officer Lisa Bova-Hiatt said, “We have fought tirelessly for COVID-related rental relief for NYCHA residents, and I am delighted that this additional $35 million will supplement the aid that came through ERAP. We’re so thankful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature for providing support that will bring both financial relief and stability to NYCHA residents.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “Many of New York’s families have yet to recover from the devastating economic impact of the pandemic. By paying back up to 12 months of their past-due rent, we’re helping NYCHA families find their footing again and shift their money toward other goods necessary to support their families. The Assembly Majority remains committed to ensuring New York’s families have the resources they need to thrive and this announcement is a step towards that direction.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “Protecting New Yorkers from eviction during an affordability crisis must be a priority for New York State. That is why I proudly advocated for the inclusion of an extra $35 million in last year’s state budget to help struggling New York City Housing Authority residents pay their rental arrears. Every NYCHA resident deserves a second chance at becoming financially whole after surviving the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Equally important, all levels of government must also provide NYCHA, one of the greatest sources of affordable housing in New York, with the resources it desperately needs to keep the lights on in developments across the city. I look forward to working with partners on the federal and local levels to fund our public housing authorities next session.”

Assemblymember Grace Lee said, “I’ve seen firsthand the severe impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on NYCHA residents in my district. This additional funding is crucial to helping New Yorkers hardest hit by the pandemic recover and ensuring families can stay in their homes. It will provide direct relief to thousands of families across the city, including many in my district. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and providing much-needed support to our most vulnerable residents.”