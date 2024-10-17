LUVO, a JV between alt.ai and Caster, begins offering AI employee dispatch and original AI character creation services

LUVO, a joint venture between alt.ai and Caster, begins offering AI employee dispatch and original AI character creation servicesーUtilizing alt's AI technology to realize symbiosis between humans and AI, contributing to improving productivity throughout s

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce that LUVO Inc. (head office: Meguro-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Masahiro Inumaki), a joint venture (JV) between alt and Caster Co. Ltd. (head office: Saito City, Miyazaki; CEO: Shota Nakagawa), will begin offering AI employee dispatch and original AI character creation services from October 15, 2024.*For reference: press release announced on June 27, 2024: https://alt.ai/news_en/news_en-2736/ ■Services Offered by LUVO1. AI employee dispatch serviceIn response to the growing needs of organizations to outsource labor to AI, LUVO will launch a dispatch service for AI employees who have been trained according to companies’ needs.Alongside alt's P.A.I.️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) technology, LUVO will create workflows using the latest generative AI construction services. These include Dify, an open-source LLM app development platform developed by LangGenius, Inc. in the United States. LUVO’s mission is to create and provide the optimal AI assistant or AI agent for each client’s needs.Features：・Supports various generative AI tools alone or in combination, including GPT.・Handles a wide range of tasks, including in areas that have proven difficult with conventional generative AI by making continuous adjustments.・Powers continuous cooperation with humans; instead of independently creating and operating AI employees and completing the work, the response team at LUVO and Caster will work together with the client company to provide the highest level of compatibility.Examples of business operations：・Customer support・Data analysis and processing・Content creation and more2. Original AI character creation serviceLeveraging alt’s P.A.I.️ technology, LUVO creates original AI characters tailored to the needs of our clients. These can be used in a wide range of fields, including business, entertainment, and education.Features：・Supports multimodal communication such as text and voice・Creates a sophisticated persona that highlights your brand's personality and builds deep emotional connections with your users・Performs more complex tasks over time by reusing the knowledge generated by AI employeesExamples of use：・Providing seasonally updated customer service with original characters・Offering customer support with characters that mimic client companies and more■LUVO's FutureAs the working population continues to decline, it is predicted that there will be a labor shortage of 11 million people by 2040.*1 In order to resolve this issue and realize new growth, we must fundamentally transform our business processes—and the use of AI is the key to the future we need. However, simply having access to advanced AI ​​technology doesn’t mean everyone can easily use it. In order for AI to permeate society and be used effectively, human support is necessary in the early stages.LUVO was established by leveraging the synergy between alt—which offers AI technologies including deep learning, generative AI, and large language models, and develops and commercializes personal AI created using AI cloning technology—and Caster, which provides BPaaS (Business Processes as a Service) utilizing abundant remote human resources.For the many clients seeking alt's P.A.I.️technology, LUVO will act as a front-line representative, promoting the implementation of AI tools and aiming to improve productivity and expand creativity. We will also liberate people around the world from unproductive labor and build a society in which everyone, even those who aren’t yet passionate about their work, can increase their productivity to previously unimaginable levels.*1 Source: Recruit Works Institute "Future Prediction 2040: A society with labor supply constraints is coming"■LUVO Company ProfileCompany name: LUVO Inc.Address: 6H Pointline Yutenji, 2-13-4 Yutenji, Meguro-ku, TokyoRepresentative: CEO Masahiro InumakiEstablished: September 2, 2024Business: Product development and service operation utilizing generative AICapital: 50 million yen (as of September 2024)Investment ratio: Caster 100%■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is the company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, AI Call Center, and CLONEdev, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

