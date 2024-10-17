Welch Community Hospital Joins Drug Abuse Warning Network to Combat Substance Abuse

The West Virginia Department of Health Facilities is proud to announce that Welch Community Hospital has been invited to participate in the Drug Abuse Warning Network (DAWN), a vital federal public health surveillance system administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).





DAWN plays a crucial role in monitoring emergency department visits related to substance use, providing critical insights into the impact of both illegal drugs and prescription medications across the nation. By participating in this initiative, Welch Community Hospital will join a select group of hospitals nationwide chosen to participate.

Cabinet Secretary Michael J. Caruso stated, “We are thrilled to have Welch Community Hospital on board with DAWN. This partnership not only strengthens our data collection efforts but also enhances our capacity to address substance abuse in our communities. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on public health.”





As part of the DAWN initiative, Welch Community Hospital will receive $50,000 annually to support its participation, with funds allocated at the discretion of the hospital. The program, which collects no direct patient identifiers, minimizes the burden of participation as trained data abstractors from Westat will handle the necessary data collection and reporting.





“Accepting this invitation to participate in DAWN is a significant step for us,” added Mark Simpson, CEO of Welch Community Hospital. “It allows us to contribute valuable data that can inform public health strategies, while providing essential resources to enhance our initiatives aimed at combating substance abuse.”





The data gathered through DAWN will help illuminate emerging trends in substance use, allowing healthcare providers and policymakers to respond more effectively to the evolving landscape of substance abuse in West Virginia and beyond.





This collaboration underscores the commitment of both the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities and Welch Community Hospital to improving health outcomes in the community. By leveraging the insights provided by DAWN, they aim to better tailor resources and interventions to meet the needs of those affected by substance use disorders.



