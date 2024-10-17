Webinar Alert - Pathway to Innovation: Early STEM Education

Grounded in STEM and coding, CoderZ trains students grades 4 and beyond in computational thinking and technical ability. Confronted with real-world problem-solving, students must adapt to advance, strengthening their inner coach and developing the skills

Elementary students are forming their career aspirations long before they have access to CTE. We’ve brought together educators with extensive knowledge and I’m looking forward to hearing their ideas.” — Tony Oran, CEO of Intelitek

DERRY, NH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: Webinar on engaging elementary students in STEM learningWHEN: Wednesday, October 23, 3:00-3:45 PM ETWHO: Dr. Angela Andersson, CEO of KTEC Schools and technical education consultantOmar Cortez, Robotics and drone instructor at Dallas ISDJocelyn Cortez, Introduction to Programming and Honors Science teacher at Dallas ISDTony Oran, CEO of IntelitekREGISTER: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1333337511592078171 STEM skills have become a requirement in industry and even many traditionally non-technical jobs. Integrating STEM knowledge into elementary education lays essential groundwork for preparing young students for the new world of work. On Wednesday, October 23, CoderZ, a division of worldwide CTE leader Intelitek, will host a webinar on ways educators can engage young learners in developing basic STEM skills and create sustainable pathways to STEM and CTE careers.Intelitek CEO Tony Oran will host the presentation between Dr. Angela Andersson, technical education consultant and CEO of Wisconsin-based KTEC High School; Omar Cortez, VEX Robotics and CoDrone teacher at Dallas Independent School District; and Jocelyn Cortez, computer programming and honors science teacher at Dallas Independent School District. The group will discuss how educators can plan and implement a districtwide STEM learning initiative and monitor its success.“Elementary students are forming their own identities and career aspirations long before they have access to CTE programs,” said Tony Oran, CEO of Intelitek. “Providing these students with fun STEM learning, such as a game-based coding curriculum, develops their critical thinking, computation thinking, and problem-solving skills while building their understanding of fundamental STEM concepts. We’ve brought together educators with extensive knowledge on this topic, and I’m looking forward to hearing their ideas.”Dr. Andersson co-founded two charter schools, a K4-8th grade public charter school called the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (KTEC) in 2007 and the Kenosha High School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (KTEC High School) in 2022. She also served as KTEC principal for 16 years. Before founding the two schools, Dr. Andersson taught at the Kenosha Unified School District’s Dimensions of Learning Academy. She now serves as CEO of KTEC Schools and consults locally and nationally to make students aware of the possibilities that a rigorous technical education brings them. Dr. Andersson earned both her bachelor’s degree and doctorate from Texas A&M University.Omar Cortez is a robotics and drone instructor at the School for the Talented and Gifted in Dallas Independent School District. His teaching focuses on hands-on learning using VEX Robotics and CoDrone programs. Cortez earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Texas at El Pas and then a master’s degree in informative technology at the University of North Texas.Jocelyn Cortez is also a teacher at the School for the Talented and Gifted. She teaches an Introduction to Programming course for sixth grade and a seventh grade honors science course. She graduated from The University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in science education for grades four through eight.There is no cost to join the webinar, but registration is required. For more information, go to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1333337511592078171 # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.