ANY.RUN Hosts Webinar on Improving Threat Investigations with Advanced Intel Gathering Techniques

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leader in cybersecurity and threat intelligence, announced, that 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟑, 𝐚𝐭 𝟐 𝐏𝐌 𝐆𝐌𝐓, an upcoming 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫 titled "How to Improve Threat Investigations: Learn Effective Methods for Gathering Intel." This informative session aims to improve how cybersecurity professionals approach threat intelligence gathering, offering insights into rapid and efficient methodologies.

In today's changing cybersecurity landscape, quickly gathering and analyzing threat intelligence is critical. This webinar will demonstrate how the TI Lookup portal helps analysts gain deep threat context in seconds, dramatically increasing the speed and efficiency of investigations.

Hosted by ANY.RUN's CTO, the webinar will feature a comprehensive demonstration of ANY.RUN's threat intelligence portal, TI Lookup. Attendees will learn how to leverage the platform's advanced capabilities, including:

● Discovering in-depth threat context for any indicator in just 2 seconds

● Enriching investigations with actionable IOCs and indicators of behavior

● Accessing the latest intelligence from fresh samples submitted by a community of 500,000 analysts worldwide

● Utilizing a powerful search function with over 40 parameters, including threat names, file hashes, IPs, registry keys, and YARA rules

The webinar aims to provide cybersecurity professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to stay ahead of emerging threats. Attendees will see a visualization of how their technology can transform threat investigation processes.

The event is designed for cybersecurity analysts, threat hunters, and IT security professionals looking to enhance their threat intelligence-gathering capabilities. Attendees will gain valuable insights into streamlining their investigation processes and improving overall cybersecurity posture.

Registration for our webinar has already begun. Join us to expand your knowledge.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals globally with its cutting-edge sandbox and threat intelligence tools. Specializing in malware analysis for both Windows and Linux systems, ANY.RUN’s platform delivers fast, detailed insights, empowering users to detect, analyze, and respond to emerging cybersecurity threats with confidence.

