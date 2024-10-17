CE meets Portuguese delegation of municipal mayors and representatives of AEP Foundation

MACAU, October 17 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, met with a delegation consisting of mayors from municipalities within the Portuguese regions of Douro, Tamega and Sousa, and of representatives of Portugal’s AEP Foundation. The two sides discussed how to make effective use of Macao as a platform, in order to deepen cooperation and exchanges between China and Portugal.

During the meeting, held on Wednesday (16 October) at the Government Headquarters, the Chief Executive welcomed the delegation to Macao, and explained the latest developments in Macao and in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Mr Ho highlighted the historical ties between Macao and Portugal, emphasising the close and extensive connections between the two places. The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) had, since Macao’s return to the motherland, actively preserved the mix of Chinese and Portuguese culture it had inherited. The MSAR had ensured that Portuguese culture, education, cuisine, customs, Portuguese-style architecture, and other elements are preserved in Macao, as part of the city’s uniqueness.

Macao serves as a crucial bridge and communication platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, with representatives from all nine Portuguese-speaking nations being stationed in Macao, said Mr Ho. In April this year, the MSAR Government had successfully hosted in Macao the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (a body known as Forum Macao), with representatives from China and from the nine Portuguese-speaking countries. The meeting demonstrated the deepening economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

The Chief Executive expressed hope that the Portuguese delegation’s current visit would help promote innovation among young people from mainland China, Portugal, and Macao, and encourage them to develop novel products suitable for mass production and for promotion in the vast market of the Chinese mainland. This would create fresh opportunities for the business sector.

The Mayor of the municipality of Lousada and Chair of the Intermunicipal Community of Tamega e Sousa, Mr Pedro Daniel Machado Gomes, expressed gratitude to the Chief Executive for Macao’s warm reception. Mr Gomes provided an overview of the current situation in Douro, Tamega and Sousa. He mentioned that – as well as being known for its white wine production, the area was also focusing on developing innovative industries.

The delegation’s aim in visiting Macao to participate in the 29th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) was to: benefit from Macao’s expansive role as a place with the right conditions to strengthen economic and trade relations with China; to explore business opportunities; and to showcase to participants at MIF the development potential of the Portuguese places represented by the delegation.

Mayor Gomes acknowledged the efforts of the MSAR Government and of the private sector in preserving Portuguese-originating history and culture in Macao. He believed that the inheritance of Portuguese culture has made Macao a unique and beautiful city.

Also present at the meeting were: the Mayor of Penafiel, Mr Antonino Aurélio Vieira de Sousa; the Mayor of Cinfães, Mr Armando Silva Mourisco; the Mayor of Marco de Canaveses, Ms Cristina Lasalete Cardoso Vieira; the Mayor of Felgueiras, Mr Nuno Alexandre Martins da Fonseca; the Mayor of Baião, Mr Joaquim Paulo de Sousa Pereira; and the President of the AEP Foundation and the Portuguese Business Association (AEP), Mr Luís Miguel Magalhães Ribeiro.