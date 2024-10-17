PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release

October 16, 2024 Bong Go provides aid, supports rebuilding efforts of victims recovering from fire in Socorro, Surigao del Norte The Malasakit Team of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go led a relief operation for fire victims recovering in Socorro, Surigao del Norte on Monday, October 14, as part of his continued commitment to ensuring that affected communities bounce back from disasters. Go underscored the importance of Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021. As its primary author and co-sponsor, Go explained that the law aims to enhance the BFP's capabilities through a ten-year modernization program, which includes recruiting more firefighters, acquiring state-of-the-art equipment, and providing specialized training, among others. "Alam ko pong mahirap ang masunugan. Ang importante ay walang nasaktan. Ang pera ay kikitain naman po natin 'yan pero ang buhay ay hindi nabibili ng pera. A lost life is a lost life forever kaya mag-ingat tayo," said Go. The distribution activity took place at Mayor Riza Rafonselle Taruc-Timcang's Office, where seven affected households received essential items such as grocery packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, and snacks. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority (NHA) extended emergency housing assistance to eligible families to help them rebuild their homes. "Isinulong din natin na mabigyan sila ng NHA ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero, at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan," Go said in a video message. "Isinulong ko ito noon at patuloy na sinusuportahan ang programa ng NHA ngayon upang mas marami pang mga biktima ng sakuna ang makapagpatayo ng maayos na bahay at makabangon muli mula sa trahedya," he added. Meanwhile, Go underlined Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which he co-sponsored and is one of its authors. This proposed legislation aims to establish permanent and fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers nationwide. "Malinis dapat ang evacuation center, mayroong maayos na sanitation, maayos na higaan hanggang makabalik po ang ating mga kababayan sa kanilang lugar at hindi po maantala ang pag-aaral ng mga bata dahil nagagamit minsan ang mga eskwelahan, ginagawang evacuation center," he said. According to the senator, these centers should not only offer adequate space but also prioritize hygiene and sanitation to prevent the spread of diseases and ensure the well-being of evacuees.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.