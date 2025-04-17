Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,663 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on arrest of Australian national and a mother involved in online sexual exploitation of children

PHILIPPINES, April 17 - Press Release
April 15, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON ARREST OF AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL AND A MOTHER INVOLVED IN ONLINE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN

The arrest of a mother who live-streamed the sexual abuse of her own 13-year-old son to an Australian national is nothing short of horrifying. It reveals a grim and painful truth: the online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) remains a growing and urgent threat in our country. We have laws in place, but clearly, we must do more -- we need to strike harder and root out this evil at its core.

We must bolster the capacity of our law enforcement agencies to pursue and prosecute OSAEC offenders. This includes strengthening cooperation with international counterparts to track down predators wherever they may be. Hindi natin dapat hayaang maging kasangkapan ang internet sa pagsasamantala sa ating mga kabataan. Dapat itong supilin nang buong tapang at bilis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on arrest of Australian national and a mother involved in online sexual exploitation of children

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more