October 17, 2024 Bong Go advocates for awareness on gender issues as he partners with barangay leaders of San Carlos, Pangasinan during their GAD Seminar As a member of the Senate Committees on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality as well as the Committee on Local Government, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was invited as Guest Speaker for a Gender and Development (GAD) Seminar held on Tuesday, October 15 in Quezon City. Attended by 430 barangay officials from San Carlos City, Pangasinan, the Seminar on Gender Awareness and Sensitivity is an introduction to GAD Plan and Budgeting cum lecture on the Philippines' plan of action on development and nutrition. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magseserbisyo po ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Iyan lang po ang pwede kong ialay sa inyo, ang aking kasipagan po sa pagtatrabaho, pagseserbisyo," Go said. "Hindi po ako politiko. Hindi nyo po ako maririnig na nangangako sa inyo na kaya kong gawin ito. Kayo na po ang humusga pagdating ng panahon kung ginagawa ko ang aming trabaho bilang inyong senador ng ating bansa," he added. A GAD Plan and Budget is an avenue by which programs, projects, and future developmental activities of various groups, including local government units discuss to address different gender issues and other concerns of multiple sectors. As an adopted son of Pangasinan, Go further emphasized the need to support the barangay officials as their role is critical in providing help to the communities, especially in the far-flung areas. "Alam nyo dapat ang serbisyo ay may puso. Parehas tayo. Ako, bisyo ko ay magserbisyo...iisa tayo, magkasama tayo sa pagseserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan. Salamat mga kapitan. Ang dapat nating pasalamatan ngayon (ay) ang ating mga barangay officials na nagsakripisyo lalo na noong panahon ng pandemya," expressed Go. Senator Go has been instrumental in pushing for legislative measures to enhance their welfare and capabilities, understanding the challenges barangay officials face in their daily governance and public service roles. These initiatives are designed to recognize their invaluable contributions and uplift the lives of barangay employees and volunteers who dedicated themselves to serving their communities. Among the significant legislative measures being proposed by Senator Go is Senate Bill No. 197, or Magna Carta for Barangay Officials. This bill seeks to provide barangay officials with the necessary benefits and privileges to ensure their welfare and motivate them to perform their duties more effectively if enacted into law. He also pushes for SBN 427 or the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act. Recognizing the vital role of barangay health workers, this act aims to ensure they are justly compensated for their contributions to community health and well-being if passed into law. Furthermore, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act Nos 11462 and 11935. These Acts pertain to the postponement of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections. The postponements provided barangay officials more time to implement and complete their projects and programs. Go also filed SBN 2504, aimed at increasing the salary schedule of civilian personnel in the Philippine government. If enacted into law, the bill, known as "Salary Standardization Law VI," seeks to amend and improve the provisions outlined in Republic Act No. 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5. In 2019, Go played a vital role in the passage of SSL 5 as one of its authors and co-sponsors in the Senate. During the said activity held at the Great Eastern Hotel in Quezon City, the attendees received shirts, fans, basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients who received mobile phones, shoes, and bicycles. Furthermore, Go acknowledged his fellow public officials for their unending support and dedication to serving the Filipino people. This includes Mayor Julier Resuello, Vice Mayor Joseres S. Resuello, GAD Focal Point Person and City Population office Dr. Luisa Cayabyab, and all barangay officials of San Carlos City, Pangasinan, among others. "Gusto kong pasalamatan ang ating masipag na mayor. Sobrang matulungin, matagal ko nang kaibigan ito. Sabi ko kay mayor magkasama tayo sa pagseserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan. Ang ating masipag na mayor, Mayor Ayoy Resuello. Palakpakan po natin," Go uttered. As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported various projects for San Carlos City's development such as the construction of the multi-purpose building at Brgy. Lilimasan and the provision of an ambulance for the city. On the same day, Go attended the Philippine Council League Northern Samar Seminar Workshop on Staying Relevant in Public Service and 2025 Midterm Elections Guidelines in Tagaytay City. "Patuloy ang ating pakikipagkapit-bisig sa mga lider ng iba't ibang komunidad. Sama-sama nating ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa tao at palagi nating isaisip at isapuso ang tunay na diwa ng pagmamalasakit at pagseserbisyo sa kapwa. Unahin natin ang kapakanan at interes ng mga mahihirap at pinakanangangailangan, at tandaan natin na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he reminded.

