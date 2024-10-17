PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release

October 17, 2024 'Get into sports, stay away from drugs, to keep us healthy and fit!' -- Bong Go supports sportsfest and sports clinic held in Oriental Mindoro The fourth season of the Bongabong Oriental Mindoro Sports League, held from April 2024 to present is a celebration of not only athletic prowess but also the enduring spirit of the community. Spearheaded by local officials and backed by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the event has transformed into more than just a regional sports gathering. It stands as a testament to the power of inclusivity, camaraderie, and long-term well-being--a reflection of Go's broader vision for sports development in the country. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go has consistently advocated for grassroots programs that cater to a diverse range of participants, regardless of age or background. In Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro, the league's "40-Above BM Lito Camo Basketball League" has gained significant attention for its focus on middle-aged athletes wanting to remain engaged in sports. Far from the spotlight of professional sports, these individuals rediscovered their athletic potential, all while deepening their connection with the community. "Sports are not just for the young or the professionals," Go explained. "They're for everyone. Nakakabuti ito para sa kalusugan, pagkakaisa, at sa ating komunidad, lalo na sa mga kababayan nating nasa edad na madalas nakakalimutan." The league's middle-aged participants, many of whom are juggling family and career responsibilities, were eager to get back into the court. For them, it was not only about rekindling a passion for basketball but also about challenging stereotypes. The tournament served as a reminder that athleticism does not have an expiration date. The realization of this initiative would not have been possible without the collaboration between local officials and the PSC. Board Member Lito Camo, the primary organizer of the event, spearheaded the effort and sought financial assistance to ensure the league's success. In February 2024, Camo formally requested financial support from Senator Go and the PSC to cover essential expenses such as cash prizes, trophies, referee fees, sound systems, uniforms, and travel expenses for the barangay-based games. Go, recognizing the program's significance, advocated for the necessary funding through the PSC, ensuring that the league could expand and include a wider audience. But it was not only the 40-above league that drew attention. The program expanded its reach by incorporating a youth sports clinic and a 21-Below Basketball League. These initiatives aimed to cultivate the next generation of athletes in Mindoro. The youth clinic, which ran parallel to the main tournament, was an opportunity for aspiring basketball players to learn from seasoned coaches and develop essential skills. "Gusto nating palakasin ang grassroots sports programs para simula pa lang, na-eengganyo na ang mga kabataan na makibahagi at magsanay sa sports," Go noted. His continuous push for grassroots sports development is aligned with his legislative efforts, which include bills focused on youth sports, sports education, and facilities. Go played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. The Bicameral Conference Committee Report of this bill was ratified by the Senate on September 23. It seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also provides opportunites for aspiring athletes to compete in the national level. For Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate public service, the success of this league is only one part of a larger goal. "Kung magagawa natin ito sa Bongabong, bakit hindi sa ibang parte ng bansa?" he said. Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he said earlier.

