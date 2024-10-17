PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release

October 17, 2024 Bong Go partners with the Philippine Councilors League-Northern Samar Chapter to help improve public service delivery during their General Assembly in Tagaytay City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the Philippine Councilors League (PCL)-Northern Samar Chapter General Assembly at the Twin Lakes Hotel in Tagaytay City, Cavite as Guest Speaker, where he emphasized the vital role of good governance in promoting sustainable development and improving the quality of life in local communities. In their gathering held on Tuesday, October 15, the senator took the opportunity to personally acknowledge the officials of the PCL-Northern Samar Chapter, recognizing the leadership of President Gina Silvano of Pambujan, Vice President Neil Hernandez of Catarman, Secretary General Marc Jason Aragon of Allen, Treasurer Jocelyn Curso of San Roque, Auditor Vanessa Lyn Mercader of Las Navas, and Business Manager Ferdinand Salvacruz of Lope De Vega. He commended their tireless efforts in guiding their fellow councilors in serving their respective municipalities with dedication and integrity. The event, which gathered over 158 councilors and other local officials from across Northern Samar, provided a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, focusing on the importance of responsive and transparent governance in improving public service delivery. In his speech, Go highlighted the shared duty of public officials to put their constituents' interests above all. He urged the councilors to remain dedicated to their responsibilities and to work together in addressing the needs of the people. "As public servants, we must ensure that the services we provide reach those who need them the most. We must all work together for the betterment of our communities," Go stated. "Hindi po magaan ang trabaho ng mga konsehal, kaya saludo ako sa inyong dedikasyon at malasakit sa ating mga kababayan. Ako po'y nandito para maging katuwang ninyo sa pagseserbisyo sa taumbayan," he added. The senator also commended the hard work of the local officials in Northern Samar, particularly during the challenges brought by various crises. He acknowledged their efforts in ensuring that the government remains responsive to the needs of the people despite difficult circumstances. "Alam ko po na hindi biro ang inyong sakripisyo, lalo na noong kasagsagan ng pandemya. Maraming salamat po sa inyo at sa inyong dedikasyon sa paglilingkod sa ating mga kababayan," Go expressed. As part of his commitment to supporting local governments, Go highlighted his efforts in pushing for legislation that aims to improve the delivery of public services, including his filed Senate Bill No. 194 or the proposed E-Governance Act. This proposed law seeks to modernize government systems through digital platforms, ensuring more efficient and accessible services for all Filipinos. "Ito po ay isang paraan para mas mapabilis ang serbisyo publiko, mapadali ang mga proseso, at mas mapalapit ang gobyerno sa taumbayan. Layunin po nating gawing mas madali at abot-kamay ang mga serbisyong pampubliko sa tulong ng teknolohiya," Go explained. Additionally, Go mentioned his efforts to support government employees through Senate Bill No. 2504 or the "Salary Standardization Law VI," which aims to increase the pay scale for civilian staff within the Philippine government. "Alam n'yo, nu'ng nakaraang 18th Congress, isa po ako sa author at co-sponsor po ng Salary Standardization 5. At nagkaroon tayo ng SSL 5 kung saan po itinaas ang sweldo ng lahat ng government workers," shared Go. "Building upon this progress, I am now pushing for the implementation of Salary Standardization Law 6, SSL 6, with the hope of further elevating the financial support for our government employees," he added. Go concluded his message by expressing his gratitude to the councilors for their hard work and dedication, reminding them that their contributions are key to the nation's progress. To show his appreciation, Go also gave away tokens such as basketballs, volleyballs, and shirts to the councilors in attendance. "Patuloy po tayong magsusulong ng mga programa na makakatulong sa ating mga kawani ng gobyerno. Ang kanilang sakripisyo at dedikasyon ay dapat nating suklian ng patas na benepisyo," he said. "Lahat tayo may bisyo... Ako may bisyo rin ako at hindi ko ikakahiya ang bisyo ko dahil ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Sama-sama po nating isulong ang progreso at kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan sa Northern Samar at sa buong bansa," noted Go, who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for the poor. Earlier that day, Go was in Quezon City, where he attended the Gender and Development (GAD) Seminar led by the local government of San Carlos, Pangasinan. "Sa rami ng pagsubok na ating hinaharap, palagi nating isaisip at isapuso ang tunay na diwa ng pagmamalasakit at pagseserbisyo sa kapwa. Unahin natin ang kapakanan at interes ng mga mahihirap at pinakanangangailangan, at tandaan natin na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he said.

