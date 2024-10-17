Fragrance Solubilizers Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 5.5%, Reaching US$ 4,061.7 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Growth of fragrance solubilizers market driven by rising sustainability demands, consumer preference for eco-friendly products, and innovation in personal care products.

Rockville, MD , Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fragrance Solubilizers Market is expected to grow from US$ 2,377.8 million in 2024 to US$ 4,061.7 million in 2034. Fact. MR’s extensive study shows that the market will expand at a growth rate of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034.



Fragrance solubilizers are frequently used in personal care, cosmetics, and home care products because they easily integrate hydrophobic (oil-based) perfumes into water-based compositions. Fragrance solubilizers are the ingredients that help ensure that fragrances are evenly distributed throughout aqueous solutions, ensuring the final product's stability and consistency as well as the scent's extended delivery. Their main function is to improve product performance by solubilizing oils, essential oils, or aroma compounds in water-based systems without encouraging phase separation.

Thus, the market for fragrance solubilizers is expanding due to consumer demand for personal care and cosmetic perfumes, body sprays, shampoos, lotions, and household cleaning products. The need for high-quality, long-lasting, and scented products, together with growing awareness of wellness, cleanliness, and grooming, have further propelled market expansion. Additionally, producers have been prompted to create green solubilizers in accordance with environmental requirements by current consumer preferences around being natural, organic, and environmentally friendly.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Global fragrance solubilizers market will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% , reaching US$ 4,061.7 million by the end of 2034.

, reaching by the end of 2034. North America will expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034, capturing 31.2% of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of US$ 517.2 million .

from 2024 to 2034, capturing of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of . Western Europe will account for 24.2% of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 391.2 million between 2024 and 2034.

of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of between 2024 and 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, by composition the natural fragrance solubilizers are expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 977.1 million .

. With a 6% market share, by type segment, non-ionic solubilizers are estimated to be worth US$ 1,631.2 million in 2024.

"Rising Regulatory Pressure for the Development of Sustainable Products and Increasing Spending on Personal Care, have contributed to the growth of the Fragrance solubilizers Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Fragrance Solubilizers Market:

BASF SE; Clariant AG; DAITO KASEI KOGYO; Evonik Industries AG; Kao Chemical Company; Croda International Plc; Ashland Global Holdings Inc.; Gattefossé; Stepan Company; Innospec Inc.; SEPPIC (Air Liquide); Roquette Frères; Ross Organic; Sensient Technologies; SOCRI S.p.A; Symrise; Others.

Market Development:

The companies are focusing on biodegradable and nature-friendly product development, improving performance in various formulations, and product portfolios to cater to emerging consumer trends. The company is also increasing its innovation efforts in areas such as biodegradable solubilizers and natural ingredients while continuing to ensure regulatory standards.

As an instance:

In June 2023, Dow launched bio-based solubilizers ‘propylene glycol’ to enhance sustainability of fragrance ingredients in cosmetics industry.

In August 2022, Givaudan invested heavily in research and development to develop eco-friendly and biodegradable products including natural solubilizers.

Fragrance Solubilizers Industry News:

In November 2020, Symrise AG signed an agreement with Sensient Technologies to expand its business in fragrance and aroma chemical activities to strengthen its market position.

In November 2021, SOCRI S.p.A launched an innovative alternative to chemical-based solubilizers named POLYSOL® PGA. This product is well-suited for the dispersion of essential oils.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Fragrance solubilizers market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on Composition (Natural and Synthetic), Type (Non-ionic Solubilizers, Anionic Solubilizers, Cationic Solubilizers, and Amphoteric Solubilizers), Application (Personal Care Formulations, Cosmetic Formulations, Pharmaceutical Formulations, Food Supplements, and Others), Application Method (Spray Formulations, Emulsion-based Formulations, Liquid Formulations, and Solid Formulations), End-Use Industry (Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry; Home Care Industry; Industrial Applications; and Others) across major seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Fragrance Solubilizers Market:

By Composition : Natural Synthetic

By Type : Non-ionic Solubilizers Anionic Solubilizers Cationic Solubilizers Amphoteric Solubilizers

By Application : Personal Care Formulations Bath & Shower Face Care Hair Care Skin Care Others Cosmetic Formulations Pharmaceutical Formulations Food Supplements Flavoring Agents Food Additives Others

By Application Method : Spray Formulations Emulsion-based Formulations Liquid Formulations Solid Formulations

By End-Use Industry : Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry Home Care Industry Industrial Applications Others



