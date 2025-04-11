Best Generative AI Course For Software Developers and Engineers 2025 - Agentic AI Projects Part of Updated Interview Kickstart Gen AI Course

Santa Clara, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

The generative AI adoption rate more than doubled from 33% to 65% between 2023 and 2024, as organizations race to implement this transformative technology across workflows like content creation, customer support, and process automation. To meet this increasing demand for generative AI professionals skilled in implementing the technology, Interview Kickstart has updated its Applied GenAI course to transform tech professionals into AI implementation specialists and lead the next wave of innovation. For more information about the course, visit: https://www.interviewkickstart.com/courses/applied-genai.

"Today there is an unprecedented skills gap in the tech industry due to the rapid and dramatic acceleration of GenAI adoption," says an Interview Kickstart spokesperson. "Our Applied GenAI program bridges this gap by providing the theoretical foundation and practical implementation skills necessary to harness these transformative and powerful technologies in real-world business environments."

The course curriculum includes cutting-edge topics such as deploying large language models (LLMs), neural networks, AI engineering, LangChain implementation, Agentic AI development, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and other frameworks of GenAI. As a result of this comprehensive learning approach, the participants become experts in using generative artificial intelligence technologies that are currently reshaping industries.

Interview Kickstart offers different learning pathways recognizing that different technical roles require specialized AI knowledge. For instance, software engineers - including backend, frontend, full-stack, and test engineers can opt for the AI for software engineers track which focuses on integrating generative AI capabilities into the development workflows and applications.

Similarly, Technical Product Managers can benefit from the AI for Product Managers pathway which focuses on strategic implementation, feature development, and business case analysis for AI integration. The Advanced Generative AI path is specifically designed and developed for ML engineers and data scientists seeking to expand their expertise in generative models.

As previously announced, Interview Kickstart has structured the Applied GenAI course to include 60+ hours of live learning led by industry experts, 20+ hours of project-based learning, and 10+ hands-on assignments reinforcing the theoretical concepts through practical application. This learning approach helps Interview Kickstart ensure that the participants develop foundational knowledge and applied skills that they can immediately apply in professional settings.

The Applied GenAI program emphasizes practical application as organizations move beyond experimental AI implementations and toward enterprise-wide adoption. With 51% of companies now using generative artificial intelligence across critical functions like content creation, customer support, and more, the demand for professionals who can develop, deploy, and maintain these systems continues to grow exponentially.

Interview Kickstart's Applied GenAI program addresses this growing market demand by preparing its participants to lead different AI initiatives that deliver measurable business results. Graduates not only gain the technical knowledge but also the strategic understanding required to identify suitable use cases and implement solutions addressing specific business challenges.

As generative AI transforms industries from healthcare and finance to manufacturing and retail, professionals equipped with specialized AI skills will be increasingly valued. Interview Kickstart's thoughtfully designed program provides the comprehensive training needed to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape, positioning participants for leadership roles in the AI-driven future of work. For more information visit: http://interviewkickstart.com/courses/advanced-genai-program

Interview Kickstart, founded in 2014, is a trusted upskilling platform designed to help tech professionals secure roles at FAANG and other leading tech companies. With over 20,000 success stories, it has become a go-to resource for career advancement in the tech industry.

The platform offers a flexible learning experience with live classes and over 100,000 hours of on-demand video lessons. This ensures learners have the tools they need to dive deep into technical concepts and refine their skills on their own schedule. Additionally, 1:1 coaching sessions provide personalized support in areas like resume building and LinkedIn optimization, enhancing each learner's professional profile.

