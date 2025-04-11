Bancorp (TBBK) Misses Restatement Deadline, Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice Amid Investor Lawsuit – Hagens Berman

TBBK Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) has failed to meet its self-imposed deadline to restate its financial reports, triggering a Nasdaq non-compliance notice and escalating investor concerns already inflamed by a securities class action suit.

The company, which had initially indicated it would file its delayed Annual Report within the 15-day extension granted by Rule 12b-25, has yet to provide an explanation for its failure to do so as of March 31, 2025. This development adds another layer of uncertainty to the ongoing securities class action lawsuit, Linden v. The Bancorp, Inc., et al., No. 1:25-cv-00326-JLH (D. Del.), which seeks to represent investors who purchased Bancorp securities between January 25, 2024, and March 4, 2025

Recent Development:

In a late-night announcement on March 4, 2025, Bancorp dropped a bombshell on investors. The company revealed that with respect to the Annual Report filed just one day earlier, the "filed financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 through 2024 as shown in the Annual Report, should no longer be relied upon." This stunning disclosure effectively invalidated three years of financial reporting, sending shockwaves through the investment community.

Furthermore, Bancorp stated it was "working expeditiously" to complete additional procedures related to accounting for consumer fintech loans in its allowance for credit losses. The company also disclosed that neither its former auditor, Grant Thornton LLP, nor its current auditor, Crowe LLP, had provided final approval for the inclusion of their audit opinions in the report. In addition, the company said it “expects to file its Annual Report within the fifteen calendar day extension provided by Rule 12b-25.”

As of March 31, 2025, the Rule 12b-25 extension has passed, the company has not provided an explanation for its failure to file its Annual Report, and the company has received a notice of non-compliance with continued listing rules from Nasdaq.

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) Securities Class Action:

The company’s March 4 disclosure triggered the filing of a securities class action complaint alleging that Bancorp made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information to investors. More specifically, the suit alleges that:

Bancorp underrepresented the significant risk of default or loss on its REBL [real estate bridge loan] portfolio;

Its current expected credit loss methodology was insufficient to account for the provision and/or allowance for credit losses;

As a result of the foregoing, the company was reasonably likely to increase its provision for credit losses;

There were material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting;

Its financial statements had not been approved by its independent auditor; and

As a result, the company’s financial statements could not be relied on by investors.





Nearly a year before Bancorp’s March 4, 2025 bombshell announcement, short-seller Culper Research issued a prescient warning. On March 21, 2024, Culper Research published a scathing report titled "The Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK): Bridge to Nowhere," which accused the company of misrepresenting the quality of its real estate bridge loan portfolio and significantly under-reserving for potential loan losses. The report, based on a loan-by-loan analysis and visits to 21 Bancorp-funded properties, raised serious concerns about the company's financial practices.

Then, on October 24, 2024, Bancorp reported disappointing Q3 2024 financial results and blamed “a new CECL [current expected credit loss] factor” to the Company’s analysis of REBL loans classified as either special mention or substandard “which increased the provision for credit losses and resulted in an after-tax reduction in net income of $1.5 million.” The company also revealed that “prior period interest income reversals on real estate bridge loans transferred to non-accrual or modified […] resulted in an after-tax reduction in net income of $1.2 million.”

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

Prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating the alleged claims.

“Our investigation is focused on uncovering whether Bancorp's financial statements accurately reflected the true state of its loan portfolios and whether the company adhered to proper accounting standards” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman Partner leading the firm’s probe.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Bancorp should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email TBBK@hbsslaw.com.

