WoodWing joins NORA as a Solution Partner to drive innovation in retail content management

WoodWing teams up with NORA to provide Australian retailers with tools to streamline content creation and management, raising multichannel customer experiences.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WoodWing Software, a global leader in content and information management solutions, has partnered with the NORA Network in Australia. This collaboration aims to provide retailers with advanced tools to streamline content creation and management across multiple channels, enhancing customer experiences and fostering business growth. The partnership represents a shared commitment to retail innovation and digital transformation.“We're excited to partner with the NORA Network and bring our expertise to Australia’s retail industry. As the demand for seamless, multichannel customer experiences grows, retailers need effective tools to create, manage, and distribute content efficiently. This partnership helps us extend our solutions to more retailers and support the evolution of the sector”, said John Fong, MD of WoodWing APAC.NORA enthusiastically welcomed the partnership: “We're thrilled to welcome WoodWing as a solution partner to the NORA network! WoodWing’s content orchestration tools make it easier for retailers to create and manage content across multiple channels, helping them deliver standout customer experiences. We're excited to have them on board and look forward to the fresh ideas and expertise they’ll bring to our community.”In line with its commitment to retail innovation and digital transformation, WoodWing announces its participation in two upcoming events that are particularly relevant to the retail community: WoodWing Uncovered , an in-person event in Sydney focusing on transforming content operations for retail excellence, and a webinar with Forrester exploring the possibilities of responsible AI in content operations.About WoodWingAt WoodWing, we liberate organizations from their content and information inefficiencies. For over two decades, we've been a beacon of innovation, providing solutions that streamline multichannel publishing, digital asset management, quality management, and enterprise information management processes. Our product portfolio caters to all sectors, improving content creation and information management efficiency. WoodWing Software is a private limited company (BV) with headquarters in the Netherlands, offices in the US and Malaysia, commercial staff in LATAM, and a global partner network. The company was founded in 2000 and has a global workforce exceeding 200 employees.

