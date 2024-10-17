EPA update on Sydney beaches

Due to the presence of balls at these beaches, EPA officers are also inspecting neighbouring beaches as ocean movements could push balls to other beaches.

Balls have now been observed in debris on Bondi, Bronte, Clovelly, Congwong, Frenchmans, Little Bay, Malabar and Tamarama beaches.

The EPA is supporting Randwick City Council with its clean-up of Coogee Beach and Gordons Bay and has offered support to Waverley Council.

Councils are responsible for beach closures – please refer to the Randwick City Council website and social media pages, and Waverley Council social media pages.

NSW Maritime is coordinating the response to this incident.

The EPA is investigating the origin and any potential risks to the community and environment.

At this stage, the origin and contents of the balls remains a mystery. But the EPA is conducting extensive testing on a number of samples.

While we understand initial Randwick City Council testing suggests the presence of hydrocarbon, at this stage EPA tests cannot confirm the contents.

Until the clean-up is concluded, we advise against swimming and touching any balls that may have washed ashore in the identified areas.

If the community sees balls in any other locations, they should report it to the NSW Environment Line on 131 555 or email info@epa.nsw.gov.au.