Update: Search Continues for VAQ-130 Aviators

The status of the two crew members is unknown while the search effort continues.

An Emergency Operations Center has been established on NAS Whidbey Island to coordinate response efforts, and the U.S. Navy is making preparations to deploy personnel to secure the remote area that is not accessible by motorized vehicles.

“I am thankful for the tremendous teamwork displayed by the NAS Whidbey Island squadrons -- VAQ, VP, VQ, TOCRON 10 and SAR -- as Team Whidbey continues to respond to our tragic mishap,” said Capt. David Ganci, commander, Electronic Attack Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “I am also grateful to local law enforcement, responders, and tribal communities whose partnership has been essential in planning our critical next steps for access to the site.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.