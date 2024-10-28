KreweCar Launches Family-Friendly Rideshare Service In Orlando, Making Travel Easier And Safer For Parents On The Go

KreweCar's Family Friendly Rideshare Service KreweCar Logo

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KreweCar, the innovative rideshare service created specifically for families, is excited to announce the launch of its services in Orlando. KreweCar is transforming family travel by addressing the unique challenges parents face when traveling with young children.Born out of the real-life experiences of a “mom-on-the-move”, KreweCar provides a safe and convenient alternative to traditional rideshare services. Each KreweCar vehicle is equipped with car seats, eliminating the need for parents to carry around bulky seats. With a team of highly professional drivers behind the wheel, families can now enjoy stress-free travel with their children.As Orlando is a major destination for families visiting Walt Disney World and other attractions, KreweCar is a great solution for making the entire vacation smoother from start to finish. Parents do not need to worry about packing cumbersome car seats or navigating through unfamiliar rideshare options while handling excited kids and heavy bags. With KreweCar, the journey to and from Orlando's Top attractions becomes as magical and hassle-free as the destination itself.In response to the feedback received from Orlando passengers, KreweCar introduced an additional feature to enhance convenience on the go. Passengers can request a quick stop for essentials like groceries or bottled water, directly through the app’s notes section. This adds flexibility and ease, especially during longer travel days.“Our aim is to make family travel simpler, safer, and more enjoyable”, said Beth Nettels, the founder of KreweCar. “I understand the challenges parents face when it comes to ridesharing, especially during vacations and holidays. I have gone through them at a personal level. That’s why we have formulated a service that focuses on the comfort and safety of both parents and children”.Families in Orlando can now experience seamless travel with KreweCar, where every ride is customized to the consumer’s specific needs. With the holiday season nearing, KreweCar’s service comes at the perfect time to help parents navigate their busy travel schedules with ease.In addition to Orlando, KreweCar is also available in New Orleans, Charleston, and Nashville, with plans to further expand in the future. Whether you’re a local visitor or resident, KrerweCar is here to make your travel experience smoother and convenient.For more information or to book a ride, visit KreweCar’s website.About KreweCarKreweCar is a family-first car ride service created to make traveling with children safer, simpler, and more convenient. By equipping each vehicle with car seats and employing vetted drivers, KreweCar provides a stress-free travel experience for families. KreweCar operates in New Orleans, Charleston, Nashville, and now Orlando with more cities to follow

