Celebrating International Artist Day: .ART Hosts Free Online Conference on October 25th

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of International Artist Day, .ART Registry will host the International .ARTist Day Conference, a free, online event that will bring together some of the most innovative and inspiring voices in the global arts community. Since December 2023, .ART has been organizing “Meet the .ARTists” webinars series, featuring discussions on topics such as artist residencies, art therapy, women in the arts, and more. This upcoming conference marks a special occasion to deepen the conversation and celebrate artists and their creativity.

The online conference will take place on October 25th, at 11AM ET/5PM CET, and you can register to attend for free . The event will be streamed live, making it accessible to art enthusiasts, professionals, and the public worldwide. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and engage with a diverse group of speakers whose work bridges the artistic and public spheres.

Confirmed speakers:

Shantell Martin (shantellmartin.art)

Shantell Martin is known for her striking black-and-white line drawings, exploring themes of identity. Her work has been showcased at MoMA, the New York City Ballet, and the Denver Art Museum, and she has collaborated with brands like Tiffany & Co., Puma, and The North Face.

Sophia Wallace (sophiawallace.art)

Sophia Wallace is an American conceptual artist and photographer. She uses images, video, and mixed media to explore themes of alterity and dismantle the concept of sameness. Her work has been exhibited globally, including at The Museum of Contemporary Photography and Kunstverein Wolfsburg.

Phil Hansen (philinthecircle.com)

Internationally-recognized multimedia artist Phil Hansen is celebrated for his inspiring, interactive work that challenges creative boundaries. The official artist for the 51st Grammy Awards, Phil has also partnered with .ART's Art Therapy Initiative, and his work often touches on innovation through limitations.

Nate Bear (natebear.art)

Illustrator and character designer based in New York City, Nate Bear’s work is known for blending retro cartoon aesthetics with dynamic color schemes. He has worked with clients such as Dreamworks, Time Out, and Purpose, and he regularly publishes his own zines and comics under the Bear Brains label.

Rob Anderson (robanderson.art)

Rob Anderson is a visual artist from Queens, New York, known for his bold, community-driven murals. His interactive “Kittizen” murals have been showcased in cities across the U.S. and internationally. Rob has completed major public projects, including a 2,000-square-foot mural for Rego Center in NYC, and has collaborated with institutions like the LEGO factory and the Museum of Fine Arts in Hungary.

Anna Shvets (annashvets.art)

A remarkable figure in the international art world, Anna Shvets is an art business strategist, producer, and educator. Based in Ecuador, she is the CEO of TAtchers' Art Management and the CCO of Fuelarts. As a visionary integrating art, science, and technology, Anna’s work spans global initiatives that connect the arts with environmental and cultural discussions.

The live stream will include the opportunity for viewers to ask questions of the speakers so be sure to register here to celebrate Artist Day by attending the online conference on October 25.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.