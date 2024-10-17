HDFC ERGO Achieves 47% Conversion Uplift on Key Insurance Campaign Pages Using VWO

HDFC ERGO partners with VWO and Performics India to leverage data-driven experimentation, achieving significant conversion growth on key insurance pages

At VWO, we are committed to empowering fintech brands like HDFC ERGO to continuously enhance their digital experiences, scale conversions, and accelerate growth.” — Arnab Chandranath, Director of Sales - APAC, VWO

NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VWO, a leading experience optimization platform, is excited to announce a significant achievement by HDFC ERGO, India’s leading non-life insurance company in the private sector, who achieved an impressive 47% uplift in conversions on their car insurance paid campaign page. This success was driven by a strategic collaboration with Performics India, leveraging VWO's powerful data-driven insights and experimentation capabilities.The collaboration aimed to enhance the performance of HDFC ERGO's health and car insurance pages, optimizing user experiences to drive higher conversion rates. The results underscore the transformative impact of VWO’s approach, demonstrating how enterprise fintech brands can elevate customer experiences and achieve substantial growth by embracing data-backed strategies.By using VWO’s optimization platform, HDFC ERGO and Performics India were able to implement a range of optimization strategies across their pages. The experimentation focused on identifying friction points, refining value propositions, and crafting compelling calls to action (CTAs), which led to an outstanding increase in conversions on the campaign page.The beauty of VWO’s experimentation lies in the limitless opportunities it provides for fintech enterprises to scale their conversion rates. Here are some of the key ways VWO helps businesses achieve significant growth:- Optimize lead generation by identifying and eliminating friction points in the user journey.- Uncover hidden opportunities in existing workflows and test enhancements to maximize results.- Influence user behaviour by experimenting with variations of page elements, delivering clear information, and using impactful CTAs.- Test different landing page variations with concise and compelling value propositions to see what resonates best with users.- Implement a customer-focused digital strategy that emphasizes key details and highlights value explicitly.HDFC ERGO’s remarkable achievement is a testament to the effectiveness of VWO’s comprehensive approach to digital experience optimization. This success story showcases the power of combining data-driven insights with a strategic experimentation framework to unlock growth potential.Speaking about this, Arnab Chandranath, Director of Sales - APAC at VWO stated, "We are delighted to see the remarkable results HDFC ERGO achieved using VWO. This success story highlights the impact of data-driven optimization and strategic experimentation in driving meaningful business outcomes. At VWO, we are committed to empowering fintech brands like HDFC ERGO to continuously enhance their digital experiences, scale conversions, and accelerate growth. Congratulations to the teams at HDFC ERGO and Performics India for this outstanding achievement and we look forward to many more successes together!"To learn more about HDFC ERGO's journey and explore the full potential of VWO’s capabilities, visit the success story here . Discover how VWO can help overcome your most pressing digital experience and conversion challenges, and accelerate your growth.About HDFC ERGOHDFC ERGO is one of India’s leading non-life insurance company in the private sector. A digital-first company, transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a leader in implementing technology to offer customers the best-in-class service experience. The company has created a stream of innovative & new products as well as services using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), and Robotics. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a completely digital sales process with ~94% of retail policies issued digitally. HDFC ERGO’stechnology platform has empowered the customers to avail 75% of the services digitally on a 24x7 basis with ~17% of the customer requests serviced by Artificial Intelligence-based tools. The Company has one of the best claims payout ratios in the General Insurance industry.About Performics IndiaAs the original performance marketing agency, Performics converts consumer intent into revenue for the world's most admired brands. Across a global network operating in 41 countries worldwide, Performics creates connected and personalised digital experiences across paid, owned, and earned media. RECMA recognized Performics as one of its Top Digital Agency Networks of 2014. Headquartered in Chicago, Performics is a Publicis Media company. To learn more, visit www.performics.com . Demand Performance. Learn more at www.performics.com About VWOVWO is an experience optimisation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimisation programs backed by customer behaviour data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioural insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalise experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To learn more, visit https://vwo.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.