MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Embraces Pink October

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is proud to continue its commitment to raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month through a series of meaningful and vibrant activations. The hotel is thrilled to announce a special edition of Rayya Talks on Thursday 24th October 2024, around the theme of “The Healing Power of Music” featuring a live Q&A and acoustic performance by Emirati-British singer and artist Alya Al Ali.This unique event will offer an intimate platform for discussion and awareness, hosted by Personal Identity Coach and podcast host of “All things identity,” Carina Harvey who will be interviewing Alya, who will share her inspiring story, inspiration behind her music and she will be performing an acoustic live set. Guests will experience a heartwarming and interactive session designed to uplift and inform, hosted by. Complementing this event, MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai will be serving an all-pink menu, including pink croissants, pink treats, pink-infused water and pink lattes, adding a delightful touch of colour to the occasion.Throughout October, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai will be celebrating Pink October with a variety of experiences designed to engage and educate:● Pink Afternoon Tea: The culinary team has designed a delightful pink-themed afternoon tea featuring an assortment of pink pastries, scones and refreshing pink-hued beverages.● Pink Latte: A creative and healthy twist on a classic favorite, the Pink Latte blends beetroot and other wholesome ingredients for a visually stunning and flavourful drink.● Pink Façade & Pink Ribbons: The hotel’s façade will shine in pink light throughout the month, and the team will proudly wear pink ribbons, symbolising the hotel’s dedication to breast cancer awareness.● Digital Engagement: From pink-themed email signatures to digital screen displays across the hotel, the Pink October messaging will continuously highlight the importance of awareness and early detection.● Health Awareness Initiatives: On Friday 18th October, the hotel will host a dedicated breast cancer prevention talk with the hotel’s in-house Doctor for all of their female team members, aiming to provide crucial knowledge on early detection and self-care.General Manager Samir Arora shared his thoughts on the significance of the campaign: “Pink October is a special time for us at MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai. We believe that raising awareness through such thoughtful events and activities can create a lasting impact. With Rayya Talks featuring Alya, and various Pink October initiatives, the team aims to inspire not only the hotel guests but also the wider community. Together, we can spread awareness and support those affected by cancer.”Alya Al Ali, artist and singer expressed her excitement to be a part of the event: “I am truly honoured to be part of this beautiful initiative. Music has the power to heal and uplift, and I hope my journey and voice can bring comfort and strength to those attending. Breast cancer awareness is a cause close to my heart, and I am grateful to MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai for providing me with this platform to spread a message of hope and resilience.”Join MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai as we stand together in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For more information and to reserve your spot at Rayya Talks, please visit the hotel's instagram page on @theretreatpalmdubai.(ends)ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it, allowing guests to live memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

